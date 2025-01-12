The monarchy is often accused of being out of touch with reality and the lives of its subjects. Royals enjoy a life of privilege and luxury that few mere mortals can even dream of. Still, all that money, all that pomp, pageantry, adoration, and attention, yet they appear incapable of scheduling a trip to the dentist.

It's evident that regular brushing and flossing aren't among the seemingly never-ending list of strict rules the royals have to follow. Frightening fangs almost seem a prerequisite for joining the ranks of the nobility. That could be why the sparkly-toothed Meghan, Duchess of Sussex's royal experience was so spine-chilling. Well, that and good old aristocratic snobbery interlaced with a massive dose of racism — allegedly.

The Brits have a rep for bad teeth. However, let's face it: As anybody who has watched an episode of "The Jerry Springer Show" should know, they don't have a global monopoly on dodgy dentistry. Plus, there's a plethora of celebs with the worst teeth imaginable — from all continents. Still, given the intense spotlight under which the monarchy is forced to live, you'd think they'd invest in a toothbrush at least. Not so, though. Royals from all around the world have a history of dental disasters dating back centuries. From Elizabeth, the Queen Mother's gnarly gnashers to Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan's tombstone teeth to the horrors of the Tudor dynasty and their sugar toothpaste, we're looking at the royals with the worst teeth.