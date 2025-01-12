The Sad Truth About Reba McEntire's Childhood

Reba McEntire may have millions to spend nowadays, but that wasn't always her reality. The Queen of Country was raised on a cattle farm in Oklahoma, far from the glitz and glam she later embraced. While she experienced a lot of family bonding and contact with nature, her childhood was also difficult on different fronts. As the daughter of a cowboy, Reba started working on the ranch as a preschooler. The lifestyle taught her to often neglect her body, something she didn't realize until she was much older.

The cowboy life also meant Reba was raised by a cold father who feared emotions and expected a lot from his four children. Reba would have loved the experience of an affectionate father, but Clark McEntire was the opposite. In fact, his kids believe he was even a bit cruel. But their mother made up for it. Unfortunately, while Jacqueline McEntire was tender, she also pushed her children a bit too much, especially Reba. That's because Jacqueline had dreamed of being a country singer and projected it onto her talented daughter.

Reba made it her life purpose to fulfill her mother's needs to live through her. Even when she felt uncomfortable taking the stage, she pushed herself to make her mother proud. That's also how Reba got her parents' attention. As a girl and middle child, she was often overlooked at home. But singing changed that. Reba had a good relationship with her late parents, but they didn't always make her childhood easy.