This Is How Reba McEntire Really Spends Her Millions

With a reported net worth of $95 million, Reba McEntire has no lack of options for how to spend her money. While the hard-working, do-it-all singer and screen presence may have a bank account that is bursting at its seams, she told "Today" in 2023 about her much humbler origins, saying, "Yeah, I thought once you had a record on the radio, you're rich. You know, you have a tour bus, a big mansion. No, I was living in a $10-a-month rent house in Oklahoma. Had to haul our own water." Odds are high that Reba now has someone else hauling (likely purified) water to her every beck and call, considering she is not just an iconic performer who still tours but has also appeared in a slew of hit shows, starting with her very own sitcom "Reba," and more recently appearing in "Young Sheldon," "Malibu Country," and "Big Sky."

So what is a star to do with all of her success? For Reba, it's all about balancing fancy indulgence with purchases that speak to her character — while always leaving plenty of room for a manicure or two. Read on to find out what Reba spends her millions on.