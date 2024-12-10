This Is How Reba McEntire Really Spends Her Millions
With a reported net worth of $95 million, Reba McEntire has no lack of options for how to spend her money. While the hard-working, do-it-all singer and screen presence may have a bank account that is bursting at its seams, she told "Today" in 2023 about her much humbler origins, saying, "Yeah, I thought once you had a record on the radio, you're rich. You know, you have a tour bus, a big mansion. No, I was living in a $10-a-month rent house in Oklahoma. Had to haul our own water." Odds are high that Reba now has someone else hauling (likely purified) water to her every beck and call, considering she is not just an iconic performer who still tours but has also appeared in a slew of hit shows, starting with her very own sitcom "Reba," and more recently appearing in "Young Sheldon," "Malibu Country," and "Big Sky."
So what is a star to do with all of her success? For Reba, it's all about balancing fancy indulgence with purchases that speak to her character — while always leaving plenty of room for a manicure or two. Read on to find out what Reba spends her millions on.
She has a six-figure beauty budget
First and foremost, Reba McEntire knows what makes her all of that cheddar: her one and only self. So, it makes sense that her personal beauty expenses are rumored to exceed $100,000 a year. Proving that maybe money can buy beauty, an insider speaking to Radar attributed the sky-high spending to making Reba look many years younger than her actual 67 years of age. The insider said that she "owes it to weekly facials, body wraps, hot saunas, and other spa treatments," adding, "Reba buys the best cleansers and moisturizers and serums money can buy, including spending thousands a month on skincare products."
The source goes on to put Reba in top-tier company when it comes to indulgent self-care, saying she "has a beauty ritual that would rival even Kim Kardashian's." She may also have a similarly sized entourage, with the insider saying that she is especially keen on keeping hair stylists on the payroll to make sure she always has her iconic red hair "thick and silky." However, even with such deep pockets, there is one cosmetic expense that Reba has sworn off, and that would be Botox. She has allegedly sworn off the filler, though Radar's know-it-all claims that "she doesn't put down plastic surgery and she looks like she's had nip-tucks to stave off lines, wrinkles, and sags."
She downsized from a lavish mansion
After Reba McEntire's divorce from her ex-husband Narvel Blackstone, their $22 million Beverly Hills estate went on the market, and Reba decided to relocate to honky-tonk HQ, moving to Nashville, Tennessee. She currently lives in a house whose price tag is not publicly known, but a look back at Reba's real estate taste could make one infer that it's probably worth a pretty penny. According to Cowboys and Indians, "She's filled [her new home] with thoughtfully curated art, creature comforts, and warm textures." Reba gave a more opulent description, saying, "I have photos that I have taken on my trips to Africa which are mixed with Western-inspired elements like rich leathers, dark woods, and steerheads. I wanted a space that is 100 percent authentically me."
She is rumored to be looking to remain a presence on our televisions, and such speculation has fueled reports that she and her kinda weird new beau, Rex Linn, are looking at purchasing a property in Malibu, California. With the cliffside paradise being an easy jaunt down to Los Angeles, it's easy to see why Reba might want a second home amidst the celebs. According to Redfin, the average cost of a property in Malibu is around $4 million.
She bought a restaurant and invested in her hometown
Reba McEntire's money goes beyond spending on personal effects. In 2023, she invested in her hometown of Atoka, Oklahoma, by opening a restaurant aptly titled Reba's Place. According to a New York Times piece, before Reba's restaurant came along, the town of Atoka was dying. But when the town's economic developer needed to come up with a reason for people to pull over in the middle of their road trips, he turned to Atoka's most famous alum. After pitching her the idea, Reba wrote a check, and the rest is history.
According to the New York Times, in the first two months since opening Reba's Place, half a million people came to visit. To further spread the wealth, the restaurant is also a joint venture between Reba and the Choctaw Nation, since the town of Atoka resides on their native land. Visitors can dine on chicken-fried steak, pinto beans, and cornbread. And for dessert, they can go upstairs and put a little change back into Reba's pocket as they peruse a gift shop full of Reba shot glasses and apparel. But even Reba was taken off guard by the new life she breathed into her old stomping grounds, telling the New York Times, "I thought it was a pipe dream, but you have to dream big to make it big." As for what she thinks of the money she spent, Reba said, "I put my money in on them and they made things happen that I never thought could have happened."
She always has a private jet on hand
Reba McEntire has no problem getting where she needs to go. Reba is the proud owner of a Phenom private jet. And according to a price lookup, the first-class-all-the-time aircraft costs between $5 and $12 million. Not content to just own a private jet, in 1991, Reba also cashed in on building out her own charter flight company called Flight Solutions. According to their website, she and partner Kevin McCutcheon "saw an opportunity to serve the music industry by providing access to a vetted, trusted charter service for entertainers and executives."
But the private jet is not just a luxury; it's the cost of doing as much business as Reba does. Reba told Jetset in 2012: "[Having a private jet] lengthened my career by a decade. Because of having a plane, I can do so many more things to promote my career in between the jobs I have. Plus, it allowed me to do my concerts and fly home after the show." It's probably a stretch to think that Reba flies herself home after belting out "Fancy" at one of her concerts, but she is a licensed pilot and can talk shop about owning luxury aircraft like any other millionaire. She told Jetset, "I haven't had a bus of my own since 1989. For years, we had a Hawker but sold it in 2000 because of Broadway and the TV show. I love a Hawker! It's probably my favorite plane for touring, the perfect size."
She hits the runway in style
At the 2024 American Country Music Awards, Reba McEntire took to the red carpet wearing a Ralph Lauren outfit pulled together by a black blazer adorned with 175,800 Swarovski crystals. We all know Reba could afford it, but the truth is that most of her iconic looks are literally priceless, as they are special designer pieces, or in the case of Reba's legendary red dress that she wore twice, actual pieces of art. The deep-cut red dress originally captured scandalous imaginations in 1993 when she wore it to the Country Music Awards, and then a second time when she re-wore it 25 years later at the 2018 CMAs. There's no word on a price tag, but the piece of history is valuable enough to be on display at the Country Music Hall of Fame.
And while she is known for turning heads and taking our breath away on the red carpet, Reba also knows the power of dressing for less. She told The Boot, "I've had some doozy looks. I wore some wild things I probably shouldn't have worn. I've also worn some very expensive clothes which just weren't real comfortable for me. I found that clothes don't have to be very expensive. I've been around fashion and stylists for so long that I should know a little about what to wear." Whether casual comfort or dripping in crystals, Reba knows that it's not the money that makes a woman– it's the presence.