The Tragedy Of Meghan Markle's Half-Sister Samantha Is So Sad

The following article includes allegations of domestic violence.

Meghan Markle and her half-sister's drama has played out in the spotlight for years, attracting considerable media attention. Unsurprisingly, Samantha Markle's shady side has earned her quite a reputation among the general public. She sued her own sister and admitted to profiting off her fame, after all. But Samantha has also endured a lot of hardship in her life. To begin with, Samantha, the daughter of the Duchess of Sussex's father Thomas Markle Sr. and his first wife, Roslyn, has struggled with her health most of her life.

During high school, she fell off a swing so violently that she was left temporarily paralyzed on her left side and blind in one eye. Because of her difficult recovery, Samantha had to miss a lot of school. Around the same time, she began to experience other symptoms that led to her multiple sclerosis diagnosis. She wasn't properly diagnosed until she was in her early 40s, when she became wheelchair-bound from extreme weakness in her legs commonly associated with the neurodegenerative disease.

Samantha has also struggled with her familial relationships beyond her estrangement from Meghan. Despite having three children, she has little to no relationship with any of them. Her youngest even accused her of abusive behavior, a claim backed by Samantha's own mother — from whom she is also estranged. Additionally, Samantha has accused her longtime boyfriend of domestic violence more than once. On top of it all, she has faced financial struggles, including bankruptcy. Samantha is certainly no stranger to hardship.