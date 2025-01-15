How Elon Musk Really Lost So Much Weight

Over the years, Elon Musk put on some weight he wasn't happy with. He wasn't the only one bothered by it. Elon's father also wasn't proud of his famous son's physique. "Elon is very strongly built, but he's been eating badly," Errol Musk said on Australia's "Kyle and Jackie O" radio show in 2022. The South African businessman went so far as to suggest his billionaire son should take the supplement garcinia cambogia, which the Food and Drug Administration considers unsafe, to help him shed some pounds. Elon listened to the advice — sort of.

Elon lost a considerable amount of weight in late 2024 and became one of the many stars who have admitted to using a weight-loss drug. It wasn't the supplement his father suggested, but he got the overall message. Errol expressed his views a couple of weeks after pictures of a shirtless Elon on a yacht in Greece went viral. Elon wasn't offended by his father's remarks, revealing that he actually agreed with his take. "I got to work out and be in better shape," he said on the "Full Send" podcast shortly after. "I actually don't really like working out, but I got to do it."

One bad habit that got in the way was checking his phone immediately after waking up. That usually sent him straight into work mode, preventing him from engaging in healthy activities before starting his day. Elon's weight loss came after he tried several drugs and lifestyle changes to help him achieve his goal.