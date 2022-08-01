Why Elon Musk's Father Says He's Not Proud Of His Famous Son

Elon Musk may have a 12-digit net worth and a rocket capable of reaching the cosmos, but it sounds like he doesn't quite have the approval of his father. Errol Musk, the billionaire's dad, called into Australia's "The Kyle & Jackie O Show" on August 1, where he spoke candidly about his son's success, whether or not he owns a Tesla, and recent photos of his son shirtless aboard a superyacht in Greece.

During the wide-ranging — and at times bizarre — 20-minute interview, the South-African patriarch took some surprising digs at his son. "Your offspring is a genius. He's worth so much money and has created so many things, you can't take that away from him. Are you proud?" host Jackie O posed to Errol, who bluntly declared, "No."

"What? You're not proud?" the host retorted, prompting Errol to elaborate. "Well, you know, I mean, we are a family that has been doing a lot of things for a long time. It's not as though we suddenly started doing something." The patriarch told the radio show that all his children have been doing "interesting things" for a long time — including visiting places such as China and the Amazon rainforest — but that it was Kimbal Musk, Elon's younger Brother, who was his "pride and joy." And that's not the only eyebrow-raising comment Errol spilled about Elon.