Trump Attorney Alina Habba's Fur Fashion Fails Are Seriously Cringe
Private attorney turned White House counselor Alina Habba isn't exactly known for being demure or mindful, so of course she's a fur fan. Never forget her cringeworthy antics while defending her famous client, Donald J. Trump, in the civil lawsuit E. Jean Carroll launched against him for sexual assault. "The lack of competency on the part of Alina Habba is glaringly obvious now," legal analyst Katie Phang opined on MSBNC following the high-profile courtroom showdown. Trump responded to the lawsuit loss exactly like you'd expect, even announcing on Truth Social that he was looking for new representation. "I am in the process, along with my team, of interviewing various law firms to represent me in an Appeal of one of the most ridiculous and unfair Witch Hunts our Country has ever seen," he penned on January 30, 2024 (via USA Today).
Alas, as evidenced by Habba's tasteless outfits and tragic clothing faux pas, some might argue that she is just as incompetent when it comes to fashion. Case in point: the inappropriate leg-baring dress Habba wore while accompanying Eric Trump to a fundraising event hosted at a church. However, these days, her choice of fur has proved to be equally cringe-inducing.
Alina Habba is a fashion fur faux pas repeater
Alina Habba was first spotted wearing a rather unfortunate-looking bolero-style fur coat in November 2024 to a birthday celebration for her friend, Ryan Hager. As evidenced by photos posted by one of her fellow partygoers, Habba paired the fur with a metallic gold dress and open-toe strappy stilettos, essentially confirming to everyone that the short-sleeved furry frock wasn't actually appropriate for the current weather conditions. (Think: budget Alaskan cruise on the top, South Beach pool party on the bottom.)
Sadly, the fur coat proved to be more than just a one-and-done in Habba's closet. Fresh off the heels of her new White House appointment, Habba donned the white coat once more. The incoming counselor to the president was photographed wearing the fashion disaster while posing in a photo with Benny Johnson and Kash Patel at the TPUSA Mar-a-Lago Dinner on December 7, 2024. Any chance Habba's new White House position comes with a stylist? We're, um, asking for a friend.