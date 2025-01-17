Trump Attorney Alina Habba's Fur Fashion Fails Are Seriously Cringe

Private attorney turned White House counselor Alina Habba isn't exactly known for being demure or mindful, so of course she's a fur fan. Never forget her cringeworthy antics while defending her famous client, Donald J. Trump, in the civil lawsuit E. Jean Carroll launched against him for sexual assault. "The lack of competency on the part of Alina Habba is glaringly obvious now," legal analyst Katie Phang opined on MSBNC following the high-profile courtroom showdown. Trump responded to the lawsuit loss exactly like you'd expect, even announcing on Truth Social that he was looking for new representation. "I am in the process, along with my team, of interviewing various law firms to represent me in an Appeal of one of the most ridiculous and unfair Witch Hunts our Country has ever seen," he penned on January 30, 2024 (via USA Today).

Alas, as evidenced by Habba's tasteless outfits and tragic clothing faux pas, some might argue that she is just as incompetent when it comes to fashion. Case in point: the inappropriate leg-baring dress Habba wore while accompanying Eric Trump to a fundraising event hosted at a church. However, these days, her choice of fur has proved to be equally cringe-inducing.