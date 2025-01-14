The following article includes mention of suicide.

It's not hyperbole to point to the meteoric rise of Pat McAfee — first in the milieu of professional sports, and then in a whole new field entirely. A star punter for the Indianapolis Colts from 2009 until 2016, McAfee distinguished himself as one of the strongest and most accurate kickers in the league. Post-NFL, he went on to establish himself as one of the most listened-to sports podcasters, garnering millions of fans for "The Pat McAfee Show," which has evolved from its origins on Barstool Sports through several iterations until finding its home (although, given his history, probably not last) on EPSN.

McAfee has never been shy about voicing his opinions, which has bolstered his profile as one of the most entertaining voices in the world of sports. Yet, as his hardcore fans well know, there's also a dark undercurrent that's been a part of it all. Sure, he's made multimillion-dollar deals after hitting the absolute pinnacle of professional sports, yet he's also experienced some particularly low points, dealing with his share of heartbreak, disappointment, and outright tragedy along the way.

He's become pretty much ubiquitous in the media landscape, yet the road to the top has included some rough patches. To learn more about this complicated, controversial, and often hilarious sports star turned media mogul, read on to discover some tragic details of Pat McAfee.