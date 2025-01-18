Margaret Qualley Is A Stunner Even Without Makeup On

Margaret Qualley may have earned a ton of award nominations thanks to her part in a film that satirizes beauty standards, but there's no question that "The Substance" star is a stunner. Not that we're that surprised — after all, her mom is Andie MacDowell. What's more, MacDowell met Margaret's dad, former model Paul Qualley, at a Gap photoshoot. Can we say good jeans (ahem, genes)?

Though Margaret has been seen in pared-back glam a number of times over the years, pictures of her sans any makeup did the rounds back in 2020. At the time, Margaret was quarantining with friends Kaia Gerber, Ashley Benson, and Cara Delevingne, but stepped out for a run and a snack. Paparazzi caught the makeup-free moment on camera, and we couldn't help but notice how incredible the "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" actor looked for the excursion. Post-run, she let her hair down and popped on a cap to grab some coffee and a light meal — and she certainly could have passed for a model who had walked right off the set of a Gap photoshoot, herself. The same could be said when Margaret gave fans a much closer look at her makeup-free face in the February 2023 Instagram photo below.

Margaret was also seen without makeup in December 2020 while out and about with then-boyfriend Shia LeBeouf. Again without a stitch of makeup, Margaret looked gorgeous. Her dark brows, in particular, added major Coco Chanel vibes to the overall look. It's just as well, then, that she's been selected as one of the brand's ambassadors.