Margaret Qualley Is A Stunner Even Without Makeup On
Margaret Qualley may have earned a ton of award nominations thanks to her part in a film that satirizes beauty standards, but there's no question that "The Substance" star is a stunner. Not that we're that surprised — after all, her mom is Andie MacDowell. What's more, MacDowell met Margaret's dad, former model Paul Qualley, at a Gap photoshoot. Can we say good jeans (ahem, genes)?
Though Margaret has been seen in pared-back glam a number of times over the years, pictures of her sans any makeup did the rounds back in 2020. At the time, Margaret was quarantining with friends Kaia Gerber, Ashley Benson, and Cara Delevingne, but stepped out for a run and a snack. Paparazzi caught the makeup-free moment on camera, and we couldn't help but notice how incredible the "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" actor looked for the excursion. Post-run, she let her hair down and popped on a cap to grab some coffee and a light meal — and she certainly could have passed for a model who had walked right off the set of a Gap photoshoot, herself. The same could be said when Margaret gave fans a much closer look at her makeup-free face in the February 2023 Instagram photo below.
Margaret was also seen without makeup in December 2020 while out and about with then-boyfriend Shia LeBeouf. Again without a stitch of makeup, Margaret looked gorgeous. Her dark brows, in particular, added major Coco Chanel vibes to the overall look. It's just as well, then, that she's been selected as one of the brand's ambassadors.
Margaret loves a minimalist makeup look
Margaret Qualley may not go makeup-free when it comes to red carpets, but it's safe to say she's happy to keep things as natural as possible even when she is on the world's stage. A prime example is her glam for the 2025 Golden Globes. Qualley's beauty look for the event didn't look all that different from her makeup-free moments, simply enhancing her features.
Speaking to Harper's Bazaar of her makeup for the occasion (a particularly special one for Qualley, since she was a nominee), makeup artist Tyron Machhausen explained that simplicity had always been the goal. "The makeup itself was rather minimalist with soft, shimmery accents for the eyes and cheeks and an overall lit-from-within glow, like a Pre-Raphaelite painting come to life!" he told the outlet. Somehow, we doubt Qualley was anything less than thrilled to be compared to classic art.
It's pretty clear Machhausen and Qualley love working together, particularly on those minimalistic looks. Case in point: he also did her makeup for the "Kinds of Kindness" premiere in New York in June 2024. For that look, Machhausen went even simpler, leaving Qualley with the ethereal appearance they do so well together. While it's unlikely Qualley will ever go completely bare-faced for events a la Pamela Anderson (who also looks stunning without makeup), it's pretty clear she and Machhausen know how to get as close to it as possible, and we love it for her.