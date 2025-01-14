Royal Protocol Forces Kate Middleton's Kids To Separate & We Know She's Crushed

Prince George is about to hit the big 1-2, and with it comes a brand new slate of strict, absurd rules. It feels like just yesterday Kate Middleton was debuting him outside St. Mary's Hospital, and now he's on the brink of teenhood. But being second in line to the throne means George's life isn't exactly like the average preteen's. Turning 12 comes with a new royal rite of passage — and no, it's not a flashy crown or a new title. It's a travel ban. Well, sort of.

As of his 12th birthday, which is on July 22, 2025, the not-so-little prince can no longer hop on the same plane as his siblings and parents. That's right — when the quintet travel, he'll have to wave goodbye from the window seat of a separate aircraft. Apparently, royal protocol dictates that heirs shouldn't fly together in case disaster strikes. It's the same reason Prince William and King Charles can't fly together. "We [previously] flew all four: the Prince, the Princess, Prince William and Prince Harry, up until when Prince William was 12 years old," former royal pilot Graham Laurie shared in "A Right Royal" podcast appearance. "After that, he had to have a separate aircraft and we could only fly all four together when they were young with the written permission of Her Majesty."

Is the 12-year-old cutoff set in stone? Not exactly, but Laurie speculates that it's partly about practicality, at least in Prince William's case in the past. "Up until then, they probably thought it will be too much for him travelling on his own," he added. "But nevertheless, that's what they did." With Middleton being a doting mom, you can bet this travel rule isn't her favorite.