Barron Trump Has One Thing The Rest Of The Donald's Children Never Did

All of Donald Trump's children have been afforded a life of luxury (and scrutiny), but their youngest brother, Barron Trump, seems to have something his other four siblings never did: choices. Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump, Ivanka Trump, and to a lesser extent, Tiffany Trump, all got scooped up into their father's political orbit prior to and during his first presidential term. The older Trump children were forced to step out of their privileged bubbles to work the campaign trail, raise money, defend their father on social media, and even, in Ivanka's case, temporarily serve as his advisor. These decisions, however beneficial for a time, also set them up to bear the brunt of Donald's political backlash.

Despite being the only Trump child who has ever lived in the White House, Barron's path has been different. While Barron's minor status largely shielded him from public backlash the first go around, as he starts his second semester at NYU with no immediate plans to move with Melania Trump to D.C., it's become clearer that he's been afforded the opportunity to walk a path that his siblings didn't. Given his mother's comments to "Fox & Friends," it sounds as if it's been by design. While discussing whether or not Barron had plans to visit the White House, Melania said, "Whatever he will like to do, yes." She continued, "I feel that as the children, we have them until they're 18, 19 years old ... and then we give them the wings to fly. And I always respect Barron's yes and no, and what he likes to do."

Unsurprisingly, this isn't the only time that Melania expressed this sentiment.