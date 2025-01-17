Tragic Details Of Peyton Manning

Peyton Manning had to overcome more than just challenges on the field to become one of the greatest football players of all time. The legendary quarterback was born with a congenital spinal-cervical weakness, a condition similar to that which caused his older brother Cooper to give up his own football dreams as a teen. Devastatingly, a doctor confirmed that Manning's own neck curvature could prove problematic in the future and yet, he managed to play without issue for almost two decades.

Unfortunately, that all changed in February 2010 when Manning had to undergo surgery for a pinched nerve in his neck. Then, in 2011, he herniated a disc (also in his neck) and began experiencing weakness in his throwing arm. That May, he had surgery again but the procedure left him with an even weaker throwing arm and difficulty gripping. "You're certainly concerned as far as being able to do your job," he told The Washington Post, recalling how he pushed doctors to take a closer look. It was good he did because he had re-herniated the disc and needed yet another surgery. However, it was by no means a golden cure. The first time he tried to throw a football afterwards, Manning told the outlet, "The ball nose-dived after about five yards." The football great would ultimately undergo four neck surgeries in 19 months – all trying to fix the same problem and culminating with a single-level anterior cervical fusion in September 2011.