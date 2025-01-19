The Real Reasons People Are Worried About Angelina Jolie
The following article includes references to claims of disordered eating.
Angelina Jolie has been subject to plenty of speculation throughout her career, not just for her personal life and marriage to Brad Pitt, but also for her appearance. While the actor has long been celebrated for her beauty and slender figure, Jolie's drastic weight loss has sparked plenty of concern among fans. In 2018, amid her contentious divorce battle with Pitt, which finally came to a close in 2024, a source told Star magazine that Jolie was suffering from anorexia. "Angie has stopped eating almost entirely and has now shriveled down to 76 pounds," they claimed (via Hollywood Life). "She's so anorexic her skin is sagging and her bones are almost breaking." It didn't help that Jolie was frequently photographed looking alarmingly gaunt on press tours, with the insider stressing, "She needs help, and fast."
Fans became alarmed by Jolie's appearance during the international premiere of her film "Eternals" at the 16th Annual Rome Film Festival in 2021. As seen above, her arms looked significantly thinner, while her shoulders and collarbones were noticeably more pronounced. Per In Touch, even Jolie's six children have become deeply concerned about their mother's wellbeing, with a source claiming, "Her kids have been trying so hard to help her." They also said, "It's very upsetting for them to see her so skinny. They're all worried."
However, Jolie reportedly insists she's in excellent health and is "perfectly comfortable" with her body as it is. An insider close to the "Maleficent" star said she is frustrated with the unwanted attention surrounding her weight, as reported by In Touch. Jolie directly addressed the topic of her weight loss in a previous interview with Grazia.
Angelina Jolie defended her weight loss
Angelina Jolie has defended herself from negative comments surrounding her weight loss. In 2007, following the tragic death of her mother to ovarian cancer, the actor addressed speculation regarding her health in a candid interview with Grazia magazine. Noting that she's always been naturally slim, Jolie explained that her physical transformation was a reflection of her personal struggles, not just from coping with the loss of her mother but also the challenges of being a parent. At the time of the interview, she had given birth to her daughter Shiloh Jolie just a year prior. "I've gone through a lot. I have four kids. I just finished breast-feeding," Jolie pointed out (via People). "It's been hard to get my nutrition back on track and learn about my body after birth ... I'm doing the best I can."
With her weight reportedly dropping down to just 94 lbs, which would make her extremely underweight, Jolie acknowledged she had experienced physical changes but was determined to press on with her life. Speaking to French magazine Gala, she said, "Of course I've lost weight. Some days are exhausting, only I'm not allowed to collapse. I believe in pushing myself to the limits" (via Woman's Day). However, she discourages young girls from aiming to look like her, explaining that she's not proud of her extreme thinness. As she told Grazia, "It's not something I want to be. I have always been lean."
If you need help with an eating disorder, or know someone who does, help is available. Visit the National Eating Disorders Association website or contact NEDA's Live Helpline at 1-800-931-2237. You can also receive 24/7 Crisis Support via text (send NEDA to 741-741).