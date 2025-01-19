The Real Reasons People Are Worried About Angelina Jolie

The following article includes references to claims of disordered eating.

Angelina Jolie has been subject to plenty of speculation throughout her career, not just for her personal life and marriage to Brad Pitt, but also for her appearance. While the actor has long been celebrated for her beauty and slender figure, Jolie's drastic weight loss has sparked plenty of concern among fans. In 2018, amid her contentious divorce battle with Pitt, which finally came to a close in 2024, a source told Star magazine that Jolie was suffering from anorexia. "Angie has stopped eating almost entirely and has now shriveled down to 76 pounds," they claimed (via Hollywood Life). "She's so anorexic her skin is sagging and her bones are almost breaking." It didn't help that Jolie was frequently photographed looking alarmingly gaunt on press tours, with the insider stressing, "She needs help, and fast."

Fans became alarmed by Jolie's appearance during the international premiere of her film "Eternals" at the 16th Annual Rome Film Festival in 2021. As seen above, her arms looked significantly thinner, while her shoulders and collarbones were noticeably more pronounced. Per In Touch, even Jolie's six children have become deeply concerned about their mother's wellbeing, with a source claiming, "Her kids have been trying so hard to help her." They also said, "It's very upsetting for them to see her so skinny. They're all worried."

However, Jolie reportedly insists she's in excellent health and is "perfectly comfortable" with her body as it is. An insider close to the "Maleficent" star said she is frustrated with the unwanted attention surrounding her weight, as reported by In Touch. Jolie directly addressed the topic of her weight loss in a previous interview with Grazia.