KT Smith's Quick Divorce Proves 'Toxic' Ex Morgan Wallen Wasn't The Only Problem

KT Smith once labeled her ex-fiancé Morgan Wallen as toxic, but her quickie divorce from Luke Scornavacco suggests he isn't the only reason they didn't last.

To bring you up to speed, Smith and Wallen were entangled in a years-long romance that produced a child, who was born in July 2020. After their relationship ended, Smith took to her blog to air out Wallen for his actions during their relationship. In her blog, where Smith detailed some of the trials she endured in her upbringing, she also went into the nitty-gritty of their dysfunctional relationship. "We broke off the engagement but still dated consistently for about two years, living with one another for about three — but that third year was rocky. The kind of toxic, trauma bond you hear about on Tik Tok," she wrote on her blog before also revealing that he "wasn't the most faithful" to her during the relationship.

Later in the post, Smith chalked up Wallen's infidelity to the temptation he faced as a famous country music artist. However, a new update about her life suggests that their failed relationship may not rest entirely on his shoulders. On January 15, Smith shockingly revealed that her marriage to Scornavacco, which occurred in April 2024, was ending. "As difficult as it is to share this, I know that a lot of you guys have been invested in our relationship since we used to post together a lot at the beginning of our relationship," she posted through her Instagram stories (via Page Six). "I wanted to give you an update.. especially since we've both been hounded with questions. and that's totally understandable. Luke and I have decided to separate." While she refrained from placing blame on either party, she did admit that they hadn't been on good terms for a while.