KT Smith's Quick Divorce Proves 'Toxic' Ex Morgan Wallen Wasn't The Only Problem
KT Smith once labeled her ex-fiancé Morgan Wallen as toxic, but her quickie divorce from Luke Scornavacco suggests he isn't the only reason they didn't last.
To bring you up to speed, Smith and Wallen were entangled in a years-long romance that produced a child, who was born in July 2020. After their relationship ended, Smith took to her blog to air out Wallen for his actions during their relationship. In her blog, where Smith detailed some of the trials she endured in her upbringing, she also went into the nitty-gritty of their dysfunctional relationship. "We broke off the engagement but still dated consistently for about two years, living with one another for about three — but that third year was rocky. The kind of toxic, trauma bond you hear about on Tik Tok," she wrote on her blog before also revealing that he "wasn't the most faithful" to her during the relationship.
Later in the post, Smith chalked up Wallen's infidelity to the temptation he faced as a famous country music artist. However, a new update about her life suggests that their failed relationship may not rest entirely on his shoulders. On January 15, Smith shockingly revealed that her marriage to Scornavacco, which occurred in April 2024, was ending. "As difficult as it is to share this, I know that a lot of you guys have been invested in our relationship since we used to post together a lot at the beginning of our relationship," she posted through her Instagram stories (via Page Six). "I wanted to give you an update.. especially since we've both been hounded with questions. and that's totally understandable. Luke and I have decided to separate." While she refrained from placing blame on either party, she did admit that they hadn't been on good terms for a while.
KT Smith previously defended Morgan Wallen
To KT Smith's credit, she didn't frame Morgan Wallen as a shady figure for too long — at least within her personal recollections. In December 2021, she published a post titled "Indie's Parents," where she owned up to her past comments about the singer. "I have grown and matured enough to say that I made a mistake whenever talking down on my relationship with him," she wrote. "There is no reason for me to do so, because there is always room for someone to change and grow." Elsewhere, Smith highlighted Wallen's parenting skills. "Morgan is truly and deep down a wonderful person, who also makes mistakes that can be forgiven — because God always forgives, but more importantly — He loves his son and is a good father." Underlining her newfound loyalty to her child's father, she added, "Family is family, and he is now mine — so I will always stick up for him."
Smith kept her promise in April 2024 after reports implied that the felony-level trouble that Wallen, who's been attached to several controversies over the years, found himself in was due to her surprise marriage. "Although it may seem like it correlates because of the timeline, I have no evidence to believe the incident had anything to do with the recent marriage announcement," Smith shared with The Daily Beast, referring to Wallen's misconduct in Tennessee, which saw him lug a chair over the edge of a rooftop bar. "I cannot speak on Morgan's behalf, but I do pray the very best for him. Praying that this was just a slip up and that he will return to the good path that he was on prior."
In December 2024, a Nashville judge handed Wallen a seven-day sentence to be carried out at a DUI education center, noted NBC News.