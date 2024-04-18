The Shady Side Of Morgan Wallen

Like so many popular music artists these days, M‌organ Wallen got his start on a TV singing competition. As he told People, he was just 20 when his mother signed him up to audition for the NBC's "The Voice," where he turned heads (and those spinning red chairs) during the 2014 season. "I didn't even know what 'The Voice' was," he recalled. While he was eliminated, he re-emerged just two years later with a new record deal in hand, a hot new single, and the burning ambition to make his mark in the country music scene.

It didn't take him long to achieve that goal. Since then, he's become one of the genre's hottest young artists — and also one of its most prolific. Of the 65 singles he's released since then — yes, 65! — eight of them have landed in the Billboard top 10, with 2023's "Last Night" hitting No. 1, and then spending 16 weeks in that top chart position. Meanwhile, his 2021 LP, "Dangerous: The Double Album," spent 110 nonconsecutive week in the top 10 of the Billboard 200 chart, the longest run ever by a solo artist, and second only to the soundtrack for "My Fair Lady." Wallen, it's clear, is no flash in the pan.

Yet hand-in-hand with all that success has been a seemingly endless stream of scandal and controversy. To find out more about that aspect of his career, keep on reading to explore the shady side of Morgan Wallen.