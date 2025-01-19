Weird Things About Hugh Jackman Relationship With Sutton Foster
As more details emerged about Hugh Jackman's relationship with girlfriend Sutton Foster, the more it appeared that their romance had shady origins. In September 2023, the "Deadpool & Wolverine" star announced he and his long-time wife Deborra Lee-Furness were getting a divorce. Not long afterward, rumors that Jackman cheated on Furness started to surface. Jackman co-starred in the musical "Music Man" with Foster from December 2021 until January 2023. Reportedly, the two had chemistry both on and off the stage. "Their romance is an open secret on Broadway," a source told InTouch in December 2023, only a few months after Jackman and Furness split. "[Jackman] has been besotted with Sutton from the moment he met her. He followed her around like a puppy!" the insider added.
To further complicate the matter, not only was Jackman married when he reportedly fell for Foster, but she was also married. The "Younger" actor filed for divorce from her husband, Ted Griffin, in October 2024. At the time, an insider said that Foster and Griffin split because of "The Greatest Showman" actor. "They are 100 percent together and are in love and want to spend the rest of their lives together," a source told Page Six.
A few months after Foster's divorce, more insiders came forward to claim that Jackman had an extramarital affair. "Sutton and Hugh's relationship is the reason Hugh and Deb got divorced," a source told Us Weekly in November 2024. Those close to the family were unhappy with how Jackman mishandled the situation after nearly 30 years of marriage. "I think many people were shocked [Hugh] could do this to her," the insider added. As fans learned of his reported infidelities, Jackman started receiving backlash online.
Hugh Jackman's old posts that aged poorly
Scandalous rumors followed Jackman post-divorce as fans started noticing how the timeline of his romance with Sutton Foster seemed to overlap with their marriages. To his credit, the "Prisoners" star had kept up posts with ex-wife Deborra Lee-Furness on his Instagram page. They included a touching anniversary post on April 2023 celebrating 27 years of marriage. "I love you so much. Together we have created a beautiful family. And life," Jackman wrote in the caption alongside a snap of him cozying up with Lee-Furness. After reports were published intimating that Jackman had been allegedly cheating on his then-wife, fans used the comments section to give him an earful. "Karma is a B***H! Hope Sutton is worth it" one Instagram user wrote in January.
Fans also found a Jackman post from October 2015 where he joked about cheating on his diet. "To cheat or not to cheat – that is the question!?" Jackman wrote on X, formerly Twitter, alongside a photo of him staring at a plate of cookies. Similar to the anniversary post, fans popped up in the replies years later to bash the "X-Men" actor for cheating on a lot more than just his diet.
Jackman's ex was also privy to the cheating rumors, and she made a subtle reply online that spoke volumes. Social media influencer Tasha Lustig shared an Instagram post in October 2024 that bashed the "Bad Education" actor's then-rumored relationship with Foster. "Do ya'll remember when I said this man was up to no good, that he blindsided his wife and he was running off with the mistress? It seems they want to soft launch this now," Lustig wrote. According to Us Weekly, Lee-Furness saw the clip and even hit the like button from her own account, which is set to private.