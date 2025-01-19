Weird Things About Hugh Jackman Relationship With Sutton Foster

As more details emerged about Hugh Jackman's relationship with girlfriend Sutton Foster, the more it appeared that their romance had shady origins. In September 2023, the "Deadpool & Wolverine" star announced he and his long-time wife Deborra Lee-Furness were getting a divorce. Not long afterward, rumors that Jackman cheated on Furness started to surface. Jackman co-starred in the musical "Music Man" with Foster from December 2021 until January 2023. Reportedly, the two had chemistry both on and off the stage. "Their romance is an open secret on Broadway," a source told InTouch in December 2023, only a few months after Jackman and Furness split. "[Jackman] has been besotted with Sutton from the moment he met her. He followed her around like a puppy!" the insider added.

To further complicate the matter, not only was Jackman married when he reportedly fell for Foster, but she was also married. The "Younger" actor filed for divorce from her husband, Ted Griffin, in October 2024. At the time, an insider said that Foster and Griffin split because of "The Greatest Showman" actor. "They are 100 percent together and are in love and want to spend the rest of their lives together," a source told Page Six.

A few months after Foster's divorce, more insiders came forward to claim that Jackman had an extramarital affair. "Sutton and Hugh's relationship is the reason Hugh and Deb got divorced," a source told Us Weekly in November 2024. Those close to the family were unhappy with how Jackman mishandled the situation after nearly 30 years of marriage. "I think many people were shocked [Hugh] could do this to her," the insider added. As fans learned of his reported infidelities, Jackman started receiving backlash online.