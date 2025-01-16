Awkward Photo Of Jill Biden And Kamala Harris Suggests Their Feud Is Finally Over
For the first time in months, there was evidence that the suspected feud between Jill Biden and Kamala Harris could be over. The moment came during Joe Biden's farewell address to the nation on January 15. "It's been the highest honor of my life to lead you as commander in chief, and of course, [thank you] to Kamala and her incredible partner," Joe said. "A historic vice president. She and Doug have become like family, and to me, family is everything." Meanwhile, Jill and Harris were seated next to each other as they watched on in the Oval Office, and there was a rare display of warmth between the two women.
During the address, which featured Joe's kind words about Harris and the second husband, Doug Emhoff, a photo was taken of the trio in an awkward exchange that seemed well-intentioned. The snap showed Emhoff's hand resting on his wife's lap, while Jill's hand was extended to rest on top of both Emhoff and Harris' hands. This caused Harris to flash a grin as she turned toward Jill to acknowledge the gesture. It may not have been much, but this was a much more pleasant exchange than the last time the two were together.
The photo taken during Joe's farewell address came just a week after Jill displayed icy behavior toward Harris at Jimmy Carter's funeral. Video of the service showed the Bidens arriving to sit in a pew with Jill seated directly next to Harris, but the two exchanged zero pleasantries. "You didn't see a typically warm greeting between the first couple and a second couple," CNN's Jake Tapper commented at the time. In fact, Jill even shifted in her seat to move further away from Harris. That was only one of their many tense encounters.
Joe Biden and Jill Biden froze out Kamala Harris
Just over a week before Jill Biden and Kamala Harris ignored each other at Jimmy Carter's funeral, a report from the The Wall Street Journal claimed there was friction between the vice president and the Bidens. On December 31, 2024, a source told the Journal that relations had been "frosty" after the presidential election. Not long after that news circulated, Joe Biden said he believed he could have defeated Donald Trump at the polls. "It's presumptuous to say that, but I think yes," Joe told USA Today on January 8.
The reported tension between the Bidens and the vice president was on full display when they met up for the first time following the election. Both Joe and Jill gave Harris the cold shoulder when they arrived at the Kennedy Center Honors in December 2024. Footage shared on X, formerly Twitter, showed the crowd applauding as the Bidens were about to take their seats. They were next to Harris, who stood to join in the applause. Joe and Jill took time to wave to the crowd, but failed to even acknowledge Harris. That frigid exchange — or lack thereof — did not go unnoticed by viewers. "You could cut that tension with a knife," one X user commented. "They hate her! LOL!" another added.
A month earlier, Jill gave Harris the same treatment when they attended a Veterans Day ceremony at Arlington Cemetery in Virginia. That time, Jill was already seated when Harris arrived and took time to greet others seated nearby. Once again, Jill froze out Harris and opted to stare ahead stone-faced instead of greeting the vice president. "Very frosty! I could feel the chill from my phone," one X user commented after seeing footage of the two.