Awkward Photo Of Jill Biden And Kamala Harris Suggests Their Feud Is Finally Over

For the first time in months, there was evidence that the suspected feud between Jill Biden and Kamala Harris could be over. The moment came during Joe Biden's farewell address to the nation on January 15. "It's been the highest honor of my life to lead you as commander in chief, and of course, [thank you] to Kamala and her incredible partner," Joe said. "A historic vice president. She and Doug have become like family, and to me, family is everything." Meanwhile, Jill and Harris were seated next to each other as they watched on in the Oval Office, and there was a rare display of warmth between the two women.

Mandel Ngan/Getty Images

During the address, which featured Joe's kind words about Harris and the second husband, Doug Emhoff, a photo was taken of the trio in an awkward exchange that seemed well-intentioned. The snap showed Emhoff's hand resting on his wife's lap, while Jill's hand was extended to rest on top of both Emhoff and Harris' hands. This caused Harris to flash a grin as she turned toward Jill to acknowledge the gesture. It may not have been much, but this was a much more pleasant exchange than the last time the two were together.

The photo taken during Joe's farewell address came just a week after Jill displayed icy behavior toward Harris at Jimmy Carter's funeral. Video of the service showed the Bidens arriving to sit in a pew with Jill seated directly next to Harris, but the two exchanged zero pleasantries. "You didn't see a typically warm greeting between the first couple and a second couple," CNN's Jake Tapper commented at the time. In fact, Jill even shifted in her seat to move further away from Harris. That was only one of their many tense encounters.