Angelina Jolie And Jennifer Aniston Reportedly Still Don't Like Each Other
Angelina Jolie and Jennifer Aniston have some long-running beef (even if they've kept it quieter than most of their celeb peers would've). In the early 2000s, Brad Pitt's rumored affair with Jolie, his "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" co-star, during his marriage to the "Friends" alum, sparked decades of resentment between the famed ingenues. In case you were living under a rock at the time, the aforementioned spy-action thriller was the project that birthed "Brangelina," i.e., Pitt and Jolie's flashy, decade-plus romance that ended in a nasty divorce, which finalized in December 2024. Despite the media frenzy that followed the end of Pitt and Aniston and the rise and fall of Pitt's marriage to Jolie, Aniston remained classy through it all. Of course, that doesn't mean she was completely silent.
During a 2005 profile by Vanity Fair, Aniston addressed Pitt's decision to spearhead an elaborate photoshoot with Jolie for W Magazine as they navigated their painful, public breakup. While she shared that "Brad is not mean-spirited; he would never intentionally try to rub something in my face," she admitted that "there's a sensitivity chip that's missing" in him.
It'd take three years before Aniston addressed Jolie directly, revealing what she thought about Jolie enthusiastically opening up about her and Pitt's affair — which she confirmed started during his marriage to Aniston — in a different interview. "I felt those details were a little inappropriate to discuss," she shared with Vogue in 2008. "That stuff about how she couldn't wait to get to work every day? That was really uncool."
Although it's been nearly 20 years, and the relationship that started the negativity between the two stars is officially over, their feud is reportedly still on.
There is seemingly still bad blood between the two
Jennifer Aniston and Angelina Jolie's relationship, or rather the lack thereof, is no secret. Recent years have seen the stars focus on their respective journeys, but there have been whispers that the animosity between them never actually ground to a halt, even if the interest in their feud has waned. For example, Radar Online reported in 2020 that Aniston, who had a friendly encounter with Brad Pitt at the SAG Awards, was happy that Jolie's marriage to her ex had finally crashed and burned. In fact, they claimed she had a hand in it. "She's bragging that Brad is so much happier now he's away from Angie's miserable clutches and how she —Jen — was the one who encouraged him to break free in the first place," shared a source, adding that Aniston felt "vindicated."
Four years later, in December 2024, Radar Online reported that Aniston was feeling a bit envious of the critical acclaim Jolie had received for "Maria," the biography of opera singer Maria Callas. Since its August 2024 debut, outlets have predicted it could propel her to take home an Oscar come award season. "The bad blood is still boiling big-time, but Jen isn't getting the same kind of rabid support she got 20 years ago," shared a source with the gossip magazine. "It's a hell of a lot harder for her to recruit people into the I Hate Angelina club these days."
The outlet also reported virtually zero chance of them kissing and making up, either — mainly because of Aniston. "Jen and Angie would both benefit massively by publicly making up, but that's a line Jen will never cross."