Angelina Jolie And Jennifer Aniston Reportedly Still Don't Like Each Other

Angelina Jolie and Jennifer Aniston have some long-running beef (even if they've kept it quieter than most of their celeb peers would've). In the early 2000s, Brad Pitt's rumored affair with Jolie, his "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" co-star, during his marriage to the "Friends" alum, sparked decades of resentment between the famed ingenues. In case you were living under a rock at the time, the aforementioned spy-action thriller was the project that birthed "Brangelina," i.e., Pitt and Jolie's flashy, decade-plus romance that ended in a nasty divorce, which finalized in December 2024. Despite the media frenzy that followed the end of Pitt and Aniston and the rise and fall of Pitt's marriage to Jolie, Aniston remained classy through it all. Of course, that doesn't mean she was completely silent.

During a 2005 profile by Vanity Fair, Aniston addressed Pitt's decision to spearhead an elaborate photoshoot with Jolie for W Magazine as they navigated their painful, public breakup. While she shared that "Brad is not mean-spirited; he would never intentionally try to rub something in my face," she admitted that "there's a sensitivity chip that's missing" in him.

It'd take three years before Aniston addressed Jolie directly, revealing what she thought about Jolie enthusiastically opening up about her and Pitt's affair — which she confirmed started during his marriage to Aniston — in a different interview. "I felt those details were a little inappropriate to discuss," she shared with Vogue in 2008. "That stuff about how she couldn't wait to get to work every day? That was really uncool."

Although it's been nearly 20 years, and the relationship that started the negativity between the two stars is officially over, their feud is reportedly still on.