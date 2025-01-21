Sami Sheen's Wildly Inappropriate Outfits Just Get Worse
Over the years, Sami Sheen's outfits in social media posts have gone from spicy to outright inappropriate. There seems to be a connection between starting an OnlyFans account and posting more revealing pics. Originally, Charlie Sheen was opposed to his daughter posting on the adult-themed platform. "I do not condone this," the "Two and a Half Men" alum told E! in June 2022. That reaction caused Denise Richard to come to the defense of Sami's risque career choice. Shortly after her ex's words of discouragement were published, Richards responded with a lengthy Instagram post that showed support for her daughter. "I have to say, I wish I had the confidence my 18 yr old daughter has," the "Wild Things" star wrote. "And I also can't be judgmental of her choices... quite frankly her father shouldn't be either."
Despite the familial dispute, Sami continued on her OnlyFans path while also upping the heat on her Instagram posts. To celebrate the holidays in December 2022, Sami flaunted her figure in an enticing Christmas-themed post. Sami posed in the snow in nothing but a white bikini and matching snow boots. To keep it festive — and retain some body heat — she completed the look with a Santa hat.
Showcasing the goods on social media paid dividends for Sami as she started to make a killing OnlyFans. Eventually Charlie even changed his tune about the endeavor. "I had a knee-jerk reaction to it because of the reputation that preceded it," he told Bustle in October 2023. A month after that interview, Sami decided to go under the knife, which led to even more spicy content.
Sami Sheen's post-surgery snaps
During the same interview where Charlie Sheen changed his stance on Sami Sheen's OnlyFans pursuit, the young fledgling model spoke about wanting to get breast implants. "I was 10 years old and like, 'I can't wait to have big boobs like my mom,'" Sami told Bustle in October 2023. Denise Richards was supportive of her daughter's wishes. "I got them done at the same age Sami is wanting to get them done," she told Bustle in the joint interview. The following month, Sami had the surgery performed and documented her recovery on Snapchat. "[G]uess who got a new rack todayyyy," she wrote [via Page Six]. "This is so uncomfy holy hell feels like the implants r in my armpits," Sami added in a subsequent snap.
Not long after she announced going under the knife, Sami showed off her plastic surgery transformation with an alluring Instagram post. For the photo carousel, she rocked a form-fitting cropped white top that accentuated her enhanced assets. Sami also wore a camo jacket that she wore off-shoulder and completed the ensemble with a pair of baggy low-rise jeans that helped show off her midsection.
Sami was not finished showing off her implants. The next day she posted even more Instagram pics in the same outfit. The burgeoning social media star posed in front of a brick wall for the three-photo post as she shot a couple enticing looks at the camera while keeping her jacket open to show off the tight-fitting top. Later, Sami would keep her posting hot streak alive with bikini shots.
Alluring vacation shots
Only a couple months after getting her breast implants, Sami Sheen continued turning up the heat on her online posts. In January 2024 she showcased her surgically-enhanced curves with an Instagram carousel from a trip to the Bahamas. In the snaps, Sheen sported a tiny blue and white floral-print bikini. The first slide gave an eyeful of her backside as she was photographed from the back while on a swing which showed off her thong bottoms. After a couple slides from that angle (and a few pics of her interacting with wild pigs on the beach) the OnlyFans model included two frontal shots out on a boat.
The following month, Sheen's streak of scintillating posts continued when she visited Hawaii. Once again she posted an Instagram carousel capturing the trip, and once again the photos captured her in a revealing bikini. Sheen wore a small cream-colored two-piece as she posed in the water on the island of Kauai. She accessorized the barely-there bikini with a cowboy hat, and concluded the carousel with a couple of snaps that saw her striking alluring poses on the sand. That was not the only time in February 2024 that Sheen posted shots in that swimsuit. Earlier that month she uploaded a photo to X, formerly Twitter, where she posed in a pool and suggestively tugged at the strings of her bottoms to accentuate her backside. Sheen used the tweet to promote her OnlyFans page. Soon after, she started pushing the boundaries of decency on that platform.
Inappropriate posts with her boyfriend
Sami Sheen started posting more graphic content on her OnlyFans page in March 2024. As part of a free preview to her subscribers, Sheen uploaded a video of her simulating sex in the shower with her boyfriend, Aiden David, as he stood behind her while she was fully nude. Sheen was selling a bundle of these videos for $75, but sent a special message to subscribers to let them know what they were paying for. "[J]ust wanna clarify that my B/G collab does NOT consist of any s3x tapes... but anyways, the collab is still rlly hot and u should go take a look hehe," she posted to her Instagram Stories along with a link to the content.
To help drum up interest for her OF, Sheen posted a trio of bikini pics to Instagram days after promoting her new vids. The model posed in a pool at night in a black bikini that showcased her backside. The revealing two-piece had a bandeau top with three strings tying the back together, and a thong bottom. Sheen had a pout across her face as she expertly turned to the side so the camera could capture the tiny bottoms which were submerged in the water. Similar to a previous bikini post, Sheen took to X a few days later and posted an even more revealing snap. For that photo, she had her back fully turned to the camera to give a full view of her booty in the tiny black swimsuit. "[S]omeone told me u wanted to go skinny dipping," Sheen tweeted alongside the photo.
A devillish Victoria's Secret Angel
Sami Sheen showed off her devilish side for Halloween 2024 when she dressed as a Victoria's Secret angel in a costume that left little to the imagination. Just under a year after she went under the knife to get implants, Sheen put her goods on display in a white push-up bra and matching panties. On Instagram she showed off the costume which included a white and pink robe that was left open, and a large pair of white angel wings. Those who closely followed Sheen across all social media platforms may have recognized part of her Halloween costume from previous posts. The pink and white robe that she left open appeared to be the same one she wore in a TikTok that documented her recovery from rhinoplasty that summer.
The full surgery makeover was on display in the opening slides of her photo carousel as Sheen posed on a balcony at night while showing off her revealing outfit. For pics later in the post, the OnlyFans model was photographed at a party as she embellished her curves in the lacy white bra while posing alongside a friend who was dressed as a Playboy bunny. The replies to Sheen's post were littered with compliments, but there were also fans who thought the outfit was a little too revealing.
A couple days after the Instagram post, Sheen gave her X followers a glimpse of the Victoria's Secret ensemble. As per usual, she used the tweet as an opportunity to direct followers to check out her OnlyFans page. Of course, Sheen's barrage of tantalizing posts did not conclude with her Hallowen outfit.
Spice in a one-piece
Near the close of 2024, Sami Sheen once again posted photos of her sporting a swimsuit in the pool. This time around, she wore a one-piece that had an open back, and a plunging neckline. Sheen uploaded a pic carousel to Instagram in December 2024 that featured her striking various sultry poses in black-and-white snaps. The first slide captured her from the side as she jutted out her booty in the thong-bottom swimsuit while perched on the edge of the pool. The social media star also gave fans a full glimpse of the front of the swimsuit as she raised her arms to hold up her wet hair. For the caption, Sheen simply added a water emoji, but for the location she directed fans to the "Link in Bio," as a nod to her OnlyFans.
The promotion of her OnlyFans continued the following day when Sheen uploaded an even more revealing photo from the poolside snaps to X. In that shot, Sheen had the swimsuit shoulder straps off as she held the piece up by grabbing onto her chest while shooting a seductive look at the camera.
The next month, Sheen showed she intended to keep showcasing her figure in revealing outfits into the new year. On January 4, she uploaded an Instagram carousel recapping her New Year's Eve. In the pics, Sheen wore a cropped tank top with a sweater over top. Even when she layered up, Sheen still put her figure on display, as the long-sleeve sweater was cropped and tied up in the middle to give a view of her tight-fitting tank top.