Sami Sheen's Wildly Inappropriate Outfits Just Get Worse

Over the years, Sami Sheen's outfits in social media posts have gone from spicy to outright inappropriate. There seems to be a connection between starting an OnlyFans account and posting more revealing pics. Originally, Charlie Sheen was opposed to his daughter posting on the adult-themed platform. "I do not condone this," the "Two and a Half Men" alum told E! in June 2022. That reaction caused Denise Richard to come to the defense of Sami's risque career choice. Shortly after her ex's words of discouragement were published, Richards responded with a lengthy Instagram post that showed support for her daughter. "I have to say, I wish I had the confidence my 18 yr old daughter has," the "Wild Things" star wrote. "And I also can't be judgmental of her choices... quite frankly her father shouldn't be either."

Despite the familial dispute, Sami continued on her OnlyFans path while also upping the heat on her Instagram posts. To celebrate the holidays in December 2022, Sami flaunted her figure in an enticing Christmas-themed post. Sami posed in the snow in nothing but a white bikini and matching snow boots. To keep it festive — and retain some body heat — she completed the look with a Santa hat.

Showcasing the goods on social media paid dividends for Sami as she started to make a killing OnlyFans. Eventually Charlie even changed his tune about the endeavor. "I had a knee-jerk reaction to it because of the reputation that preceded it," he told Bustle in October 2023. A month after that interview, Sami decided to go under the knife, which led to even more spicy content.