Where Is Chyler Leigh From Grey's Anatomy Now?
Every "Grey's Anatomy" fan remembers that Lexie Grey episode — the one that left an irreparable scar on our collective hearts. Season eight's finale delivered the gut-punch of Lexie's tragic goodbye to her soulmate, Mark Sloan, before she succumbed to injuries from a devastating plane crash. Thanks to Chyler Leigh's stellar five-season run, Little Grey became unforgettable. While she's only popped up in a few flashbacks since, fans may be delighted to know that Leigh has hardly faded into obscurity — she's still ruling the small screen in her own right.
Unlike, say, Patrick Dempsey, who left "Grey's Anatomy" due to some behind-the-scenes drama, Leigh quit the show on her own terms. "I made the decision that season eight would be my last on Grey's Anatomy. I met with Shonda and we worked together to give Lexie's story appropriate closure," she said in a statement to E! News at the time. "My experience on Grey's Anatomy is something that I will treasure for the rest of my life." Show creator Shonda Rhimes herself corroborated this, clarifying in a tweet that Leigh's exit from the show was a mutual decision. "We had a lot of thoughtful discussion about it and ultimately we both decided this was the right time for her character's journey to end," she said. "As far as I'm concerned Chyler will always remain a part of the Shondaland family and I can't wait to work with her again in the future."
While fans still pine for a Rhimes-Leigh reunion, it's safe to say Leigh has been thriving. After a successful stint on a CW series, she's now a rising Hallmark favorite, proving her talent and charm endure far beyond the halls of Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital.
Chyler Leigh is now a beloved Hallmark star
After five seasons on "Grey's Anatomy," Chyler Leigh left the OR behind and dove headfirst into a string of bold TV roles. First up: "Taxi Brooklyn," where she played an NYPD detective. The show barely lasted a season, but Leigh quickly found her footing as Alex Danvers, Supergirl's no-nonsense sister, in the CW's "Supergirl." Unlike the show that flopped, this role lasted years, even launching her into the Arrowverse, with crossover appearances in other hit series like "Arrow," "The Flash," and "Legends of Tomorrow." Basically, if there was a superhero show on TV, Leigh was probably in it.
Eventually, she swapped saving the world for something a bit more grounded — sort of. In 2023, Leigh landed on Hallmark's "The Way Home," playing a woman who returns to her hometown with her daughter and plenty of emotional baggage. Starring alongside Andie MacDowell, Leigh described the role as surprisingly relatable being a mom herself (she's a doting mother to three kids with husband Nathan West). "It definitely lends itself to making things a bit more relatable, a bit easier to sort of dredge up an emotion that I can connect to. Even though circumstances are wildly different, that emotion is the same," she shared with Us Weekly.
And while "Grey's Anatomy "is firmly in her rearview mirror, Leigh knows fans are still obsessed with Lexie Grey, and she's eternally appreciative of it. "I will always be incredibly grateful for that character and for that storyline," she said. "I can't tell you how many times I've heard from people that are going into the medicine field and that are like, 'I started just like this and I get to watch Lexi's journey.' ... I appreciate how it affects fans."