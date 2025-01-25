Where Is Chyler Leigh From Grey's Anatomy Now?

Every "Grey's Anatomy" fan remembers that Lexie Grey episode — the one that left an irreparable scar on our collective hearts. Season eight's finale delivered the gut-punch of Lexie's tragic goodbye to her soulmate, Mark Sloan, before she succumbed to injuries from a devastating plane crash. Thanks to Chyler Leigh's stellar five-season run, Little Grey became unforgettable. While she's only popped up in a few flashbacks since, fans may be delighted to know that Leigh has hardly faded into obscurity — she's still ruling the small screen in her own right.

Unlike, say, Patrick Dempsey, who left "Grey's Anatomy" due to some behind-the-scenes drama, Leigh quit the show on her own terms. "I made the decision that season eight would be my last on Grey's Anatomy. I met with Shonda and we worked together to give Lexie's story appropriate closure," she said in a statement to E! News at the time. "My experience on Grey's Anatomy is something that I will treasure for the rest of my life." Show creator Shonda Rhimes herself corroborated this, clarifying in a tweet that Leigh's exit from the show was a mutual decision. "We had a lot of thoughtful discussion about it and ultimately we both decided this was the right time for her character's journey to end," she said. "As far as I'm concerned Chyler will always remain a part of the Shondaland family and I can't wait to work with her again in the future."

While fans still pine for a Rhimes-Leigh reunion, it's safe to say Leigh has been thriving. After a successful stint on a CW series, she's now a rising Hallmark favorite, proving her talent and charm endure far beyond the halls of Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital.