Celine Dion Fans Can't Stop Gushing Over Her Oldest Son René-Charles Angelil

She has three sons, but it's Celine Dion's oldest, René-Charles Angelil, who has garnered the most admiration from her fans.

While René-Charles has had almost 10 years longer than his twin brothers to develop a following, he's also been the most visible during the heartbreaking trials they've weathered as a family. For example, René-Charles went viral when he stoically supported Dion after the death of her husband, René Angelil, whom he's also named after. "15 years is a not a long time for a son to get to know his father. ... But we were communicating through golf, hockey, poker, and smoked meat," René-Charles said during his father's eulogy as Dion looked on with a mix of awe and sadness. He also promised his dad that he'd keep his memory alive for his siblings.

With that said, Dion made it clear while appearing on "Jenna & Friends" that she had no plans to make René-Charles fulfill such an adult obligation. "I said to him, 'You will never have the responsibility of becoming the man of the house,'" she recalled. "'This is your life. You're not your dad. You're not here to replace no one. You deserve to have your happiness, your dad is with you.'" Host Kathie Lee Gifford agreed that such a burden wouldn't be fair on the then-teenager, prompting Dion to reply: "No, that's not alright." She also revealed that she and her "big son" are very close.

In the years since, René-Charles has become a source of support for his mother, despite that not being what was expected of him — and her fans love him for it.