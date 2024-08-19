Celine Dion's Oldest Son René-Charles Angélil's Surprising Job
Celine Dion's oldest son, René-Charles Angélil was also bitten by the musical bug, but he's gone in a very different direction than his iconic mother. While Dion's diverse musical catalog, including the fan-favorite "My Heart Will Go On," has dominated the pop charts for multiple decades, Angélil's genre of choice is rap music. Under his Big Tip alter ego, Angélil kicked off his musical efforts in 2018 when he was just 17-years-old. In May of that year, E! News unearthed Angélil's Soundcloud account, which housed several of his hip hop and R&B remixes, after a couple of his projects shot to the top of the charts.
While speaking to the Montreal Gazette, Angélil revealed that he didn't rope Dion in on his plan to release his music right away. "It's kind of messed up, honestly," Angélil said. "I played it to her for the first time (Wednesday). I just felt like keeping it on the low. But she loved it." While Dion was surprised to hear her son's music for the first time, she was ultimately supportive. Don't worry, he also addressed his decision to choose rapping instead of singing when discussing his personal lyrics. "It's the son of one of the greatest singers of all time trying to be a rapper. If I was trying to be a real vocalist, that would make sense. But a rapper? All the lyrics are about my personal experiences."
Celine Dion is her son's number one fan
Celine Dion may not have initially known about her son's musical aspirations, but she quickly got on board. In January 2021, Dion even hopped on her Instagram stories to help promote René-Charles Angélil's EP "CasiNo.5." "I'm so proud of my son," wrote Dion (via People). "My love for him is so strong, and it touches me deeply that one of his passions is also one of mine. TVEC. – Mom xx..." Unlike Angélil's previous remixes, it doesn't appear as if the project, released on Apple Music, achieved any of the long-lasting impact as his mother's many hits. Unfortunately, it also doesn't seem as if Angélil has released music with the same fervor in recent years.
This is purely speculation, but Angélil's minimal reach could be because he didn't want to be branded as a nepotism baby. In comments to the Montreal Gazette, Angélil admitted that the "easy" way didn't appeal to him. "My mom's the greatest singer of all time and she's got all these outlets," he said. "I could have been like, 'Hey mom, I'm kind of into this music stuff, let's do something about it.' But I wanted to prove to myself that I'm able to do it." Ultimately, making a name for himself was his biggest priority at the time. Although, as he revealed elsewhere, Angélil was open to collaborating with Dion in the future.
René-Charles Angélil made it to the Grammys
Despite the fact it's been quite a while since René-Charles Angélil has treated his fanbase to any new releases or interviews about his musical process, he still found his way to the Grammy Awards in 2024. But it wasn't because he was scooping up an award for Best New Artist or performing any of his old material for his peers. Actually, the reason was way more heartfelt. Angélil instead popped up on stage to walk his mother, Celine Dion to the Grammy mic, as she continued to endure the effects of stiff person syndrome. The doting son gave his mother ample room to address the crowd, but he lovingly extended his arm, which she held onto as she walked towards the microphone.
Despite his musical ambition, this moment was apparently very out of character for the Gen-Zer, who made a big sacrifice by appearing in front of millions. "I didn't ask who was going to accompany her. When I saw her arm-in-arm with René-Charles, all confident with his little beard, it was totally crazy!" shared Dion's sister, Claudette Dion with the Le Journal de Montreal (via Hello!). She continued, "He's an introvert, even if he loves music, he's not someone who expresses himself much in public, so we knew he did it especially for his mother." Referencing Dion's late husband and Angélil's namesake, René Angélil," she added, "He was looking after her. A real René Angélil!" How adorbs!