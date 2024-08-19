Celine Dion's Oldest Son René-Charles Angélil's Surprising Job

Celine Dion's oldest son, René-Charles Angélil was also bitten by the musical bug, but he's gone in a very different direction than his iconic mother. While Dion's diverse musical catalog, including the fan-favorite "My Heart Will Go On," has dominated the pop charts for multiple decades, Angélil's genre of choice is rap music. Under his Big Tip alter ego, Angélil kicked off his musical efforts in 2018 when he was just 17-years-old. In May of that year, E! News unearthed Angélil's Soundcloud account, which housed several of his hip hop and R&B remixes, after a couple of his projects shot to the top of the charts.

While speaking to the Montreal Gazette, Angélil revealed that he didn't rope Dion in on his plan to release his music right away. "It's kind of messed up, honestly," Angélil said. "I played it to her for the first time (Wednesday). I just felt like keeping it on the low. But she loved it." While Dion was surprised to hear her son's music for the first time, she was ultimately supportive. Don't worry, he also addressed his decision to choose rapping instead of singing when discussing his personal lyrics. "It's the son of one of the greatest singers of all time trying to be a rapper. If I was trying to be a real vocalist, that would make sense. But a rapper? All the lyrics are about my personal experiences."