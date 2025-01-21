Why We're Worried About Billy Ray Cyrus

Ahead of the 2025 presidential inauguration, there was a lot of noise surrounding Carrie Underwood's decision to sing for Donald Trump. It wasn't her performance that ended up creating a huge buzz, though, but rather Billy Ray Cyrus'. The country music veteran went viral following his troubled production at Trump's Liberty Ball on January 20, where he served as one of the headlining acts. While taking the stage at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center, shortly after Trump's swearing-in, Cyrus treated the crowd to his signature hits like "Achy Breaky Heart" and "Old Town Road." However, his performance was overshadowed by technical difficulties, leaving him visibly upset and agitated. "Is my guitar still on? I think they cut me off. I don't hear my guitar anymore," he said at one point. As silence from the crew continued, Cyrus snapped, "Is anyone awake?"

[https://youtu.be/EnUhCxhpavU?si=Ts0BRGrwDhHecZtn]

Later, Cyrus confronted the crew members, asking if they still wanted him to keep singing or get off the stage. When finally a technician approached to fix the issue, he referenced Trump, saying, "When you have technical difficulties you got to just keep going — or as President Trump would say, you got to fight!" It wasn't just the technical issues that caught everyone's attention, either. Cyrus' voice also sounded hoarse, and he was accused of lip-synching to his songs. His behavior also seemed bizarre throughout the set, causing widespread concern. "Is @billyraycyrus okay ? That's worrisome," one user wrote on X, formerly Twitter. "What is Billy Ray Cyrus doing? Seriously wtf?" another wrote.