Billy Ray Cyrus' Transformation Is Giving Midlife Crisis Makeover
There's no denying that the last few years have been a rollercoaster for Billy Ray Cyrus — and let's just say it shows. From a new long hairstyle and fashion overhaul to what seemed to be a complete personality change, the "Achy Breaky" singer has all the signs of a midlife crisis.
First things first: Billy's tresses after his divorce from Tish Cyrus. As many will know, Billy and Tish attempted to divorce more than once. They finally went through with it in 2022, and around that time, he began sporting a new look. Said look consisted of a super-long balayage, worn consistently with either aviator sunglasses or hats pulled down low (or both, because more is more, right?).
Though Billy had long hair prior to his divorce, the post-divorce 'do was different because the balayage was pretty extreme. What's more, gone were the silky tresses, prompting us to think Billy may have given up conditioner in his divorce settlement. However, speaking exclusively to Nicki Swift, fashion stylist and lifestyle expert Joseph Katz pointed out that it was likely spurred on by his desire for a fresh new start. "While most of us get comfortable in a relationship and have less time for so many things, a life change accelerates our process to make a big change in our appearance," Katz said. Well, mission accomplished.
Billy's body language doesn't look particularly confident
Another thing Joseph Katz mentioned in his conversation with us is that the changes that come with a midlife switcheroo should bring the person going through it more confidence. "It is a great time to express your individuality and style which will help boost confidence and helps you feel better about the way you present yourself to the world," he explained.
Well, there's no denying Billy Ray Cyrus began expressing his personal style differently after divorcing Tish Cyrus and continuing up to now. However, we're not so sure he comes across as particularly confident. Quite the contrary, there have been a number of times where he looked downright uncomfortable. For starters, there was the time Billy and his third wife, Firerose (more on that in a bit), appeared on "Good Morning America" to perform a song together. As many commenters pointed out, he seemed more like his wife's backup singer than a star in his own right. Things got even more awkward in the post-song interview, where Billy spoke incredibly softly, needed to be hurried along, and kept most of his face hidden even when he did speak (though again, Firerose did most of the talking). One commenter also pointed out that he seemed to be using his new look to hide. "If Billy Ray could hide any further under that hat all you would see is his hat and jeans standing there. This felt uncomfortable, I wanted to hide too," they wrote.
Yikes — but not exactly inaccurate.
Many believed his new look was to impress his younger wife
Of course, divorcing Tish Cyrus isn't the only major change Billy Ray Cyrus went through that likely played a role in his appearance. Not long after the divorce was finalized, he wed Firerose. It bears mentioning that right from the start, many believed the way Billy and Firerose met was shady (ahem, it was on the set of "Hannah Montana," and the latter wasn't much older than Miley Cyrus at the time). What's more, speaking to Radar, an insider revealed that Miley and Tish chalked the relationship up to Billy having a midlife crisis. "They love him, but it's embarrassing to watch him act like a silly fool and spend an absolute fortune on this girl," the source claimed.
Evidently, Miley and Tish weren't the only ones to think that. In response to Billy and Firerose's appearance on "The Kelly Clarkson Show," commenters didn't hold back their feelings about Billy's transformation. In response to one viewer questioning Billy's hair, another quipped, "He is trying to look hip to impress his new young bride." Another echoed the sentiment, warning, "Once the wrinkles and haircut of maturity sets in, her 'new day' will begin."
It seems the "Achy Breaky Heart" singer's fans were tuned in to at least some of the red flags to suggest Firerose and Billy Ray's marriage would never last, then.
Billy's fans are concerned about him
After just a few months of matrimony, Billy Ray and Firerose officially divorced in April 2024 — and the drama that led up to it was something to behold. Firerose accused Billy of domestic abuse, while Billy alleged that Firerose had physically assaulted him on more than one occasion, and the "Achy Breaky Heart" singer even accused his bride of hiding the fact that she'd been married before. He also claimed that he learned only through the divorce that she had previously been arrested for residential burglary. Say it with us now: yikes!
Given the tumult, it's not shocking that Billy has looked even more disheveled as of late. In fact, some of his fans have even shared their concerns in his Instagram comments sections. "I kinda sorta feel like it's not a real good time my old friend. Grab those boots and pull them straps, always ask Him for guidance ... My heart aches for you rn," one wrote.
That fans of Billy are concerned is an important reminder that while the singer's two divorces in quick succession surely played a major role in his transformation, he's also likely still in mourning. As many may know, Billy's mother passed away in 2022 — around the same time speculation over a possible relationship between him and Firerose began. A few months prior to that, Billy had also revealed via Instagram that his sister-in-law had passed away. With that in mind, it's more than possible that Billy's crisis was brought on by the different kinds of grief he's faced in quick succession.
Our expert believes Billy can get back on track
Between two divorces and devastating losses, it's not exactly surprising that Billy Ray Cyrus' look has taken a 180 in recent years. However, even with the crisis, Joseph Katz is of the mind that Cyrus (or anyone going through something similar, for that matter) can get back on track.
For starters, Katz noted, the singer could reach out to a personal stylist — not exactly unheard of for a star of his stature. That said, Katz added that if he wanted to do it on his own and create a new look that was uniquely his, that was more than possible, too. The key, though, was that Cyrus would need to hone in on things that felt right for him. "Make sure to stay true to your style. You will be uncomfortable if you try a style that just isn't true to the fit or look that you love," he said.
Well, hats, aviators, and cowboy-esque clothing have all worked for Cyrus in the past! What's more, this is someone who has managed to reinvent himself a number of times over the years. Hello — even if we don't hear about Cyrus as much anymore in the professional sense, this is a man who's gone from the mulleted muso behind "Achy Breaky Heart" to "Hannah Montana" star to "Old Town Road" in the past, so it's safe to say he has some range. Here's hoping that as Cyrus navigates his most recent big adjustment, he'll opt for a haircut. That said, it goes without saying that some inner work is in order here, too.