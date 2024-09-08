Billy Ray Cyrus' Transformation Is Giving Midlife Crisis Makeover

There's no denying that the last few years have been a rollercoaster for Billy Ray Cyrus — and let's just say it shows. From a new long hairstyle and fashion overhaul to what seemed to be a complete personality change, the "Achy Breaky" singer has all the signs of a midlife crisis.

First things first: Billy's tresses after his divorce from Tish Cyrus. As many will know, Billy and Tish attempted to divorce more than once. They finally went through with it in 2022, and around that time, he began sporting a new look. Said look consisted of a super-long balayage, worn consistently with either aviator sunglasses or hats pulled down low (or both, because more is more, right?).

Though Billy had long hair prior to his divorce, the post-divorce 'do was different because the balayage was pretty extreme. What's more, gone were the silky tresses, prompting us to think Billy may have given up conditioner in his divorce settlement. However, speaking exclusively to Nicki Swift, fashion stylist and lifestyle expert Joseph Katz pointed out that it was likely spurred on by his desire for a fresh new start. "While most of us get comfortable in a relationship and have less time for so many things, a life change accelerates our process to make a big change in our appearance," Katz said. Well, mission accomplished.