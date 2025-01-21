JD Vance's Mom Was By His Side For Inauguration (& It Was A Milestone Moment For Her Too)

Momma made it to the big day. When JD Vance placed his hand on the Bible and was sworn in as the United States' 50th vice president, he had his mother, Beverly Aikins, smiling back at him. Wearing a bright red shirt that matched her son's tie, Aikins stood next to JD's wife, the transformative Usha Vance, and their three children, Ewan, Vivek, and Mirabel, as they all watched JD join Donald Trump for his second term in office.

While Vance may have had to weather a difficult campaign trail to make it to the White House, Aikins had to weather her share of tragedy to make it to Inauguration Day as well. She wrote a long post on Facebook documenting the fact that she had just been treated for a heart condition and a hernia, and she was only discharged from the hospital on January 9. With the inauguration only days away, Aikins still knew she had to be there, writing in her post, "My recovery is slow, but I have an inauguration to attend on January 20. Nothing will stop me from being there."

Her determination and pride was a poignant U-turn from the Aikins whom JD told NBC News almost killed him in a speeding car. In his memoir, "Hillbilly Elegy," JD also recounted Aikins attacking him (per The Independent), which led to her arrest and Vance being taken in and raised by his grandparents. But for Aikins and JD, the inauguration was a warm sign that we can all change — though we wonder if Trump's administration will get the same message.