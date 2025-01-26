Red Flags David And Victoria Beckham's Marriage Won't Last

When Posh Spice married the bad-boy soccer player, many people were skeptical that their marriage would have legs. But David Beckham and Victoria Beckham have proven the haters wrong and have remained happily married for 25 years. However, the pseudo-British royals do share some similarities with the actual royal family in that there is plenty of speculation that their British marriage is not built to last. Appearing on "Late Night With Jimmy Fallon," David recounted how the two first met when Victoria came to watch one of his matches while he was playing for Manchester United, noting that of the Spice Girls, she was "obviously his favorite." The first meeting led to another, and after getting her phone number on the back of a train ticket (which he still has), the rest became history as the two built a life and family together, including their four kids: Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz, and Harper.

In between their fated meeting and now, David and Victoria have weathered round after round of rumors that their allegedly strange marriage was not meant to last, with Hello! reporting that rumors boiled over in 2018 that their representatives had to release an official statement saying, "There is no impending statement, no divorce," and called such writings as these, "very bizarre and an embarrassing waste of time." Well, we will have to agree to disagree — we've noticed a number of red flags that persist to this day. Whether it's old wounds that have never quite healed or ambitions that the ridiculously wealthy couple still have, we're not entirely sure that the Beckhams will go the distance.