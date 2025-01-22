This Trump Family Member Wasn't Amused By Barron's Practical Joke

As the youngest and least public Trump child, Barron Trump's relationship dynamics with the majority of his family are still somewhat of a mystery — just like most aspects of his life. While his parents, Donald Trump and Melania Trump, have long touted their close-knit bond to the public, much less is known about Barron's relationship with his siblings, Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump, Ivanka Trump, and Tiffany Trump. That said, Donald's January 20 presidential inauguration saw the core of the Trump family gather in Washington, D.C. Interestingly, the event offered a rare glimpse into Barron's relationship with his older sisters, Tiffany and Ivanka, and also his sister-in-law, Lara Trump (Eric's wife).

President-elect Trump's children arrive at the U.S. Capitol, hours away from once again becoming the first family. pic.twitter.com/3zPC5D5dYh — Emily Davies (@ELaserDavies) January 20, 2025

In a video that's since gone viral, Barron shared an uncharacteristically spirited moment with his sisters. As Tiffany, Ivanka, and Lara posed for a photo ahead of the inauguration, Barron confidently stood behind them and photobombed their picture. As they turned and realized what he had done, Tiffany and Ivanka took the playful gesture very well, sharing a laugh with their younger brother, who towered over them. Ivanka, for her part, affectionately patted him on the arm with a smile. "That's the best ... that's even better," she said about their photo. However, Lara didn't share the same enthusiasm, failing to smile or even positively acknowledge Barron's addition to their photo-op. In fact, she looked utterly annoyed when she glanced back at her brother-in-law before resorting to fixing her hair.