This Trump Family Member Wasn't Amused By Barron's Practical Joke
As the youngest and least public Trump child, Barron Trump's relationship dynamics with the majority of his family are still somewhat of a mystery — just like most aspects of his life. While his parents, Donald Trump and Melania Trump, have long touted their close-knit bond to the public, much less is known about Barron's relationship with his siblings, Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump, Ivanka Trump, and Tiffany Trump. That said, Donald's January 20 presidential inauguration saw the core of the Trump family gather in Washington, D.C. Interestingly, the event offered a rare glimpse into Barron's relationship with his older sisters, Tiffany and Ivanka, and also his sister-in-law, Lara Trump (Eric's wife).
President-elect Trump's children arrive at the U.S. Capitol, hours away from once again becoming the first family. pic.twitter.com/3zPC5D5dYh
— Emily Davies (@ELaserDavies) January 20, 2025
In a video that's since gone viral, Barron shared an uncharacteristically spirited moment with his sisters. As Tiffany, Ivanka, and Lara posed for a photo ahead of the inauguration, Barron confidently stood behind them and photobombed their picture. As they turned and realized what he had done, Tiffany and Ivanka took the playful gesture very well, sharing a laugh with their younger brother, who towered over them. Ivanka, for her part, affectionately patted him on the arm with a smile. "That's the best ... that's even better," she said about their photo. However, Lara didn't share the same enthusiasm, failing to smile or even positively acknowledge Barron's addition to their photo-op. In fact, she looked utterly annoyed when she glanced back at her brother-in-law before resorting to fixing her hair.
What Lara Trump has said about Barron
Barron Trump may share a large age gap with his siblings, but the inauguration video suggests he at least gets along well with his sisters. As for his sister-in-law, the interaction didn't suggest a close relationship between them, though social media rarely ever paints the full picture. In any case, amid the endless comments about Barron's happy moment with his sisters, a few people noticed Lara Trump's undeniable displeasure. "Lara looked pissed," tweeted one user on X, formerly known as Twitter. A second user responded, "Lol I picked that up too. No one else has said that yet." Another user questioned Lara's reaction, writing, "Why was @LaraLeaTrump so annoyed though," as another delivered a strong reaction of their own. "Lara being a b***h about it," they tweeted.
Lara's comments about Barron shortly after Donald Trump won the 2024 presidential election were much sweeter than their frosty inauguration interaction. While appearing on the "PBD" podcast, Lara claimed that Barron worked hard to ensure his father won a second term as president, and she commended his insistence on Donald connecting with voters through podcasts. But the compliments didn't end there. "He's so cool. That's like the one word I'd use for Barron," said Lara. 'He's very cool. He's like the sleeper a little bit. He's kind of stayed out of the spotlight, probably intentionally." She continued, "He's his father's son, there's no doubt about it, and he's going to do really incredible things."