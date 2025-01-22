Barron Trump's Suave Behavior In Public Confirms College Is Growing His Ego
Barron Trump has been a mysterious figure since being born into the Trump family, and he's largely been out of the public eye until recently. Since he began attending New York University in September 2024, he's slowly come out of his shell and was caught speaking on camera in December of that year — a rarity for the first son. In a brief video from the "Art of the Surge," as shared by the New York Post, Barron greeted UFC president Dana White and was heard saying, "It's very nice to finally meet you."
Much of Barron's behavior in public has been demure and reserved, but things seemed to have taken a turn at his father's inauguration. Barron dropped the shy act and copied Donald Trump's trademark gesture that signaled his true vanity. At one point during Donald's speech, the now-pres introduced his son, who stood up to a roaring round of applause, per CBS News. The 18-year-old waved to the crowd and then put his hands behind his ears to solicit even more cheers. While many praised his confidence, which seems to be growing by the minute, others took to social media to slam Barron's seemingly overinflated ego.
Many think Barron Trump is turning into a replica of his father
Donald Trump's inauguration showed that Barron Trump is coming out of his shell, but perhaps he should take it down a notch and appear more humble. A user on X, formerly known as Twitter, posted the clip of the NYU student imploring the crowd for more applause and wrote, "Barron Trump sure is one smug, smarmy punk." Another critic agreed, "Apple doesn't fall far from the tree. Like father, like son." A third commenter referenced the child tyrant from "Game of Thrones" and quipped, "Getting some strong King Joffrey vibes from Barron Trump."
It seems like Barron is following in his father's footsteps and becoming more comfortable in the political arena. During the presidential campaign, he helped Donald with youth outreach by suggesting podcasts for him to appear on. However, he may have a few years to act as Donald's shadow, as he won't be living in the White House. In an interview with Fox News, Melania Trump revealed that Barron would reside at Trump Tower in New York City as he attends college, which will give him plenty of time to grow his ego even more.