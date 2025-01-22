Barron Trump's Suave Behavior In Public Confirms College Is Growing His Ego

Barron Trump has been a mysterious figure since being born into the Trump family, and he's largely been out of the public eye until recently. Since he began attending New York University in September 2024, he's slowly come out of his shell and was caught speaking on camera in December of that year — a rarity for the first son. In a brief video from the "Art of the Surge," as shared by the New York Post, Barron greeted UFC president Dana White and was heard saying, "It's very nice to finally meet you."

Much of Barron's behavior in public has been demure and reserved, but things seemed to have taken a turn at his father's inauguration. Barron dropped the shy act and copied Donald Trump's trademark gesture that signaled his true vanity. At one point during Donald's speech, the now-pres introduced his son, who stood up to a roaring round of applause, per CBS News. The 18-year-old waved to the crowd and then put his hands behind his ears to solicit even more cheers. While many praised his confidence, which seems to be growing by the minute, others took to social media to slam Barron's seemingly overinflated ego.