Barron Trump Drops The Shy Act And Copies Donald's Trademark Gesture To Signal His True Vanity
Donald Trump's inauguration may have been his moment in the spotlight, but his son, Barron Trump, managed to steal some of the attention. At 6 feet, 5 inches tall and still a teenager, the youngest Trump loomed over the event — literally — and managed to grab attention for reasons beyond his tall stature. The kid had everyone talking with his manners, of all things, and a single moment that proved he's undeniably his father's son.
For starters, he was reportedly polite — even to his dad's so-called political nemeses. While the rest of the family stuck to their usual bubble, Barron shocked everyone by making the effort to shake hands and exchange pleasantries with Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, the only first kid to do so. And naturally, the internet lost it. Some even credited his mom, Melania Trump, for raising the only Trump with apparent manners. "I have to admit, that does show some class," one person posted on X, formerly Twitter. "Maybe Melania is raising him to be civil. That's something the rest of the klan doesn't." "Classy and his siblings were clueless to his touch of class, Barron is more enlightened than you think," noted another.
But don't go thinking Barron's some anomaly in the Trump gene pool. One little gesture during the event was enough to remind everyone that, no matter how polished he might seem, he's still very much his father's spawn. That's right: The cup to the ear that's totally Donald.
Barron proved that he's just like his father
Like father, like son. Barron Trump might not love the spotlight on most days, but at Donald Trump's inauguration, he seemed to lean into it. The usually reserved youngest Trump surprised everyone when he was seen occasionally mingling with the crowd, even taking it upon himself to hype them up when his dad finally gave him the big introduction. "I have a very tall son named Barron," Donald announced, because, of course, he had to highlight the one thing he's rumored to feel a little jealous of. "Has anyone ever heard of him?" Barron then stood up to greet the crowd and proceeded to bust out all the dad-approved moves. A thumbs up here, a hand cupped to his ear there — it was just like seeing a Donald 2.0. "He knew the youth vote," Donald added.
Barron's little performance has many rethinking whether he's as detached from MAGA world as he seems. Clearly, the kid isn't as camera-shy as we were led to believe. Could he be coming out of his shell? Perhaps. Could he be warming up for a future in politics? Who knows — but it's worth noting that Donald himself has hinted at Barron's growing interest in the family business. "He [Barron] does like politics. It's sort of funny," Donald told "Kayal and Company." "He'll tell me sometimes, 'Dad, this is what you have to do.'" So, is Barron shaping up to be his father's protégé? Only time will tell. But for someone who once avoided the spotlight, he might just be warming up to it — and, dare we say, enjoying it a little too much.