Barron Trump Drops The Shy Act And Copies Donald's Trademark Gesture To Signal His True Vanity

Donald Trump's inauguration may have been his moment in the spotlight, but his son, Barron Trump, managed to steal some of the attention. At 6 feet, 5 inches tall and still a teenager, the youngest Trump loomed over the event — literally — and managed to grab attention for reasons beyond his tall stature. The kid had everyone talking with his manners, of all things, and a single moment that proved he's undeniably his father's son.

For starters, he was reportedly polite — even to his dad's so-called political nemeses. While the rest of the family stuck to their usual bubble, Barron shocked everyone by making the effort to shake hands and exchange pleasantries with Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, the only first kid to do so. And naturally, the internet lost it. Some even credited his mom, Melania Trump, for raising the only Trump with apparent manners. "I have to admit, that does show some class," one person posted on X, formerly Twitter. "Maybe Melania is raising him to be civil. That's something the rest of the klan doesn't." "Classy and his siblings were clueless to his touch of class, Barron is more enlightened than you think," noted another.

But don't go thinking Barron's some anomaly in the Trump gene pool. One little gesture during the event was enough to remind everyone that, no matter how polished he might seem, he's still very much his father's spawn. That's right: The cup to the ear that's totally Donald.