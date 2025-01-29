This article includes references to sexual harassment and assault, child abuse, addiction, and mental health struggles.

The "One Chicago" franchise has been a staple on screens for over a decade. Launched by the inaugural procedural, "Chicago Fire" in 2012, it wasn't long before "Chicago P.D." followed hot on its heels. The series, which follows a group of law enforcement officers working out of the city's 21st District precinct, was introduced to viewers through a backdoor pilot in the "Chicago Fire" episode "Let Her Go," which was the penultimate installment of the firefighting drama's first season.

"Chicago P.D." follows the personal and professional lives of uniformed patrol officers and the prestigious Intelligence Unit, headed up by Hank Voight (Jason Beghe). Alongside Beghe, the show's mainstays include Amy Morton, Patrick John Flueger, Marina Squerciati, and LaRoyce Hawkins. "Chicago P.D." has welcomed a number of familiar faces and guest stars over the years — such as "The Mandalorian" star Carl Weathers — and there have also been some dramatic exits from fan favorites like Sophia Bush and Jesse Lee Soffer, who together made up the beloved couple "Linstead."

The police drama regularly entertains fans with high-energy action, but it has also devastated them with some truly tragic storylines — like the deaths of Nadia Decotis (Stella Maeve) and Alvin Olinsky (Elias Koteas), which reverberated through the show for seasons to come. Of course, it's this combination that has kept the series on the air for so long and allows it to consistently maintain a spot in the top ten of returning network dramas currently on the small screen. However, like many TV shows, the drama and tragedy of "Chicago P.D." has spilled off the screen and into real life. Keep reading for a closer look at the tragic details about the cast of "Chicago P.D."