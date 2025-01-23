We Barely Recognized Ivanka Trump Without Blond Hair

Ivanka Trump, like her mother, the late Ivana Trump, has sported bleach blond hair for most of her adult life, but we thought it would be interesting to see what she looked like without it. Because of Static Media's social media editors, we can reveal below what Ivanka looks like without the blond hair that's central to her signature look.

First things first: Ivanka, who's had a striking style transformation, wasn't born with bleach blond hair. As a child, her hair was sandy blond, almost brown, and she's relied on professionals like colorist Kyle White to strip it of its pigment and produce the sunny shade of blond she loves. "Ivanka's blond is created by weaving foil highlights on her natural base color," White shared with Yahoo! in 2017. "The highlights are woven with a medium-size thickness and lifted to a pale baby blond." White also made sure to emphasize her dark roots, which added contrast and ensured "she won't look washed out."

Interestingly, in her mother's book "Raising Trump," Ivanka shared a small anecdote about her wayward, rock-music-loving 20s that saw her dye her hair blue, prompting an intervention from Ivana, who introduced her to the blond she's now synonymous with. "One day after school, I dyed my hair blue," wrote Ivanka (via The Cut). "Mom wasn't a fan of this decision. She took one look at me and immediately went out to the nearest drugstore to buy a $10 box of Nice 'n Easy." And though Ivana picked out a color three shades lighter than Ivanka's natural hair, she's "never looked back!" Change is hard, but here's what Ivanka looks like without her blond hair.