We Barely Recognized Ivanka Trump Without Blond Hair
Ivanka Trump, like her mother, the late Ivana Trump, has sported bleach blond hair for most of her adult life, but we thought it would be interesting to see what she looked like without it. Because of Static Media's social media editors, we can reveal below what Ivanka looks like without the blond hair that's central to her signature look.
First things first: Ivanka, who's had a striking style transformation, wasn't born with bleach blond hair. As a child, her hair was sandy blond, almost brown, and she's relied on professionals like colorist Kyle White to strip it of its pigment and produce the sunny shade of blond she loves. "Ivanka's blond is created by weaving foil highlights on her natural base color," White shared with Yahoo! in 2017. "The highlights are woven with a medium-size thickness and lifted to a pale baby blond." White also made sure to emphasize her dark roots, which added contrast and ensured "she won't look washed out."
Interestingly, in her mother's book "Raising Trump," Ivanka shared a small anecdote about her wayward, rock-music-loving 20s that saw her dye her hair blue, prompting an intervention from Ivana, who introduced her to the blond she's now synonymous with. "One day after school, I dyed my hair blue," wrote Ivanka (via The Cut). "Mom wasn't a fan of this decision. She took one look at me and immediately went out to the nearest drugstore to buy a $10 box of Nice 'n Easy." And though Ivana picked out a color three shades lighter than Ivanka's natural hair, she's "never looked back!" Change is hard, but here's what Ivanka looks like without her blond hair.
Ivanka can rock blond or brown tresses
Ivanka Trump isn't known for pushing beauty boundaries, so seeing her with such dark hair takes a bit of getting used to. It only takes a few seconds for the eye to warm up to this inviting shade of brown on the first daughter. While her normal shade of blond hair definitely seems like a natural fit for her, this brown, accented by the sun-kissed blond highlights, is definitely complementary. Plus, it would also be the easiest way for her to dip her toes into darker waters while still maintaining a bit of sunniness through her light-catching highlights. The only question? What would such a striking switch-up signal in her life?
Red just may be Ivanka's color
Just because Ivanka Trump hasn't experimented much with her look as an adult doesn't mean she never will. If and when she ever gets bit by the makeover bug, red hair should definitely be an option. Maybe it should be the only option, given that red elevates her from an everyday beauty to a fiery head-turner. With red hair, Ivanka would definitely have zero chance of ever skirting a paparazzi lens again. And she'd have to say goodbye to the private life she claimed she wanted to live after working for her father, Donald Trump's administration a few years back. But depending on how much value she places on aesthetics, the extra attention might be worth it to her.
Chocolate brown hair may not be for Ivanka
Not even the most beautiful people can rock any hair color shade, and Ivanka Trump (who also looks different without makeup) is no different. While red hair adds a boost to her natural beauty, this chocolate brown shade unfortunately brings her down a few notches. That's not to say that she looks bad with chocolate brown hair, but it's definitely working overtime to dilute the things that make her unique. Of course, it's also possible that this particular haircut is working against the chocolate brown. The longer layers already weigh her down a tad, and the dark tresses further distract from her, making us wonder if a shorter cut — perhaps an angular bob — would pair better with this particular shade.
Either way, Ivanka definitely has options where hair color is concerned, but we might suggest she put some serious thought into the red!