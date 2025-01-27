Chrissy Teigen And John Legend's Past With The Obamas Is So Weird
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend have friends in high places — literally. As one of Hollywood's most famous power couples, they've managed to rub elbows with none other than Barack and Michelle Obama. But their friendship isn't just for show. It's the kind of bond where they casually seek parenting advice from the former leader of the free world — and, naturally, overshare about it later.
Teigen and Legend's friendship with the Obamas is legit — so much so that they even sought parenting advice from the 44th president himself. On "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," Teigen proudly shared, "I asked Barack — we're, like, very first-name basis. I asked President Obama if he liked one of our name choices, and he said he did. But then I realized I should have come up with two so he could pick one because, you know, you've got to be nice about it if you give someone a name." Meanwhile, Legend revealed that he and Barack chided each other over their second-string status: "We joked about how our wives are loved more than we are now," he told Vanity Fair.
It's all very cute — until it takes a turn. Back in 2015, during an "Extra" interview, the pair managed to make their connection to the Obamas sound a little too personal. When asked about the most public place they'd ever had sex, Teigen casually blurted out, "Probably the Obama thing," without elaborating. She then clarified that it wasn't the White House, with Legend adding that this mysterious event happened before Barack even took office. The conversation ended right then and there, and it wasn't until much later that they finally cleared it up.
Make no mistake — Chrissy Teigen and John Legend did not have a 'freak-off' with the Obamas
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend found themselves back in the hot seat when their infamous "Obama thing" comment resurfaced in 2023, thanks to revelations about Sean "Diddy" Combs throwing wild "freak off" parties. Naturally, some people assumed the couple's cryptic confession was something equally scandalous. And well, it wasn't. In fact, they'd already cleared it up years ago.
A year after their "Extra" interview, the duo addressed the controversy on "Watch What Happens Live" with Andy Cohen. Legend finally clarified, "It was at a campaign event that we happened to be at ... This was 2008, by the way ― let's not get 10 years of credit," HuffPost recounted. As it turns out, the "Obama thing" was nothing more than a brief escapade in a bathroom at a Democratic National Convention, where Legend had performed. Teigen doubled down on the clarification during "The Late Late Show with James Corden," stressing it "wasn't with the [Obamas]" or even "near them."
So there you have it! The "Obama thing" wasn't nearly as salacious as people imagined, and it didn't wreck their relationship with Barack and Michelle. The couple remained close with the former first family, even dining with them years later and scoring an invite to Obama's controversial 60th birthday bash. Legend, for his part, still admires the Obamas deeply. "What's so cool about them to me is that, with all this power, with all this grandeur that surrounds the office they're still really down to Earth," he explained at a press conference, noted People. "They still are really in touch with the people and still so relatable and I think that comes from the fact that they know where they come from and know where they met."