Chrissy Teigen And John Legend's Past With The Obamas Is So Weird

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend have friends in high places — literally. As one of Hollywood's most famous power couples, they've managed to rub elbows with none other than Barack and Michelle Obama. But their friendship isn't just for show. It's the kind of bond where they casually seek parenting advice from the former leader of the free world — and, naturally, overshare about it later.

Teigen and Legend's friendship with the Obamas is legit — so much so that they even sought parenting advice from the 44th president himself. On "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," Teigen proudly shared, "I asked Barack — we're, like, very first-name basis. I asked President Obama if he liked one of our name choices, and he said he did. But then I realized I should have come up with two so he could pick one because, you know, you've got to be nice about it if you give someone a name." Meanwhile, Legend revealed that he and Barack chided each other over their second-string status: "We joked about how our wives are loved more than we are now," he told Vanity Fair.

It's all very cute — until it takes a turn. Back in 2015, during an "Extra" interview, the pair managed to make their connection to the Obamas sound a little too personal. When asked about the most public place they'd ever had sex, Teigen casually blurted out, "Probably the Obama thing," without elaborating. She then clarified that it wasn't the White House, with Legend adding that this mysterious event happened before Barack even took office. The conversation ended right then and there, and it wasn't until much later that they finally cleared it up.