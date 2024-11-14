Athletes We Know Attended Diddy Parties

Diddy once reigned at the top of the music industry before he was faced with a damning indictment that included multiple sex trafficking, kidnapping, forced labor, and sexual abuse charges. Now, all eyes are on those who rubbed shoulders with the music mogul in the past as federal investigators work to untangle the network of famous individuals who may have key information about Puff Daddy's alleged criminal activity. Some of those A-listers include former professional athletes, with whom Diddy (whose real name is Sean Combs) was known to fraternize and party over the last few decades.

The first cracks within Puffy's empire started to appear in the fall of 2023 when his ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura filed a lawsuit against the Bad Boy Records founder, accusing him of sexually abusing her, raping her, and forcing her to "engage in sex acts with male sex workers" for over 10 years. The following day, however, the suit was settled between Diddy and his former long-time partner for an undisclosed amount. Ventura's suit triggered several lawsuits against the New York native, but he continued to deny all accusations against him and proclaim his innocence. Eventually, federal agents raided his properties in March of 2024, and he was arrested that fall, pled nonguilty, and remains in the Metropolitan Detention Center while he awaits trial.

While Puff Daddy awaits his fate, speculation rises about his inner circle. Many wonder how much these A-listers knew about his alleged criminal activity and whether or not they participated in the infamous "Freak Off" parties in which former guests claim many of his violent acts occurred. Unweaving the web of Puffy's network is complex — but here are all the athletes we know who attended Diddy events in the past.