Athletes We Know Attended Diddy Parties
Diddy once reigned at the top of the music industry before he was faced with a damning indictment that included multiple sex trafficking, kidnapping, forced labor, and sexual abuse charges. Now, all eyes are on those who rubbed shoulders with the music mogul in the past as federal investigators work to untangle the network of famous individuals who may have key information about Puff Daddy's alleged criminal activity. Some of those A-listers include former professional athletes, with whom Diddy (whose real name is Sean Combs) was known to fraternize and party over the last few decades.
The first cracks within Puffy's empire started to appear in the fall of 2023 when his ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura filed a lawsuit against the Bad Boy Records founder, accusing him of sexually abusing her, raping her, and forcing her to "engage in sex acts with male sex workers" for over 10 years. The following day, however, the suit was settled between Diddy and his former long-time partner for an undisclosed amount. Ventura's suit triggered several lawsuits against the New York native, but he continued to deny all accusations against him and proclaim his innocence. Eventually, federal agents raided his properties in March of 2024, and he was arrested that fall, pled nonguilty, and remains in the Metropolitan Detention Center while he awaits trial.
While Puff Daddy awaits his fate, speculation rises about his inner circle. Many wonder how much these A-listers knew about his alleged criminal activity and whether or not they participated in the infamous "Freak Off" parties in which former guests claim many of his violent acts occurred. Unweaving the web of Puffy's network is complex — but here are all the athletes we know who attended Diddy events in the past.
Derek Jeter has a history with Puffy
Sean Combs has had a close friendship with former professional New York Yankees baseball player Derek Jeter for decades, and the latter has been photographed enjoying the nightlife scene with the music mogul on more than one occasion. Puffy was seen attending Jeter's 40th birthday celebration at the Brickwood in New York City, and he also hosted a welcome party for the former athlete when Jeter took over as CEO of the Miami Marlins in 2017. According to TMZ, the latter was filled with Cîroc vodka and even ended with the rapper toasting his relocation to Miami.
Jeter also narrowly escaped Diddy's giant 1999 New York club controversy, which saw multiple shots being fired and three people injured. Puffy and his then-girlfriend Jennifer Lopez fled the scene and were later arrested on stolen gun charges, but charges were later dropped, and they faced no consequences despite several accounts pointing to their involvement. Jeter was supposed to attend that outing but decided to rest up for an upcoming game. "We got lucky. My name would've been a part of this story," Jeter expressed in his ESPN documentary "The Captain" (via Sportskeeda).
The former Yankees player has long since been a fan of Diddy, even before the two were seen out and about at events together. When participating in a Q&A on Instagram in 2022, Jeter mentioned that Puffy was one of his favorite musicians while playing in the major leagues. When asked about his pre-game playlist, he answered (per HipHopDX), "Man that's tough, it's 20-plus years. My first walk-up song was Montell Jordan. It's been Puff, it's been 50 [Cent], it's been Biggie, it's been 2Pac."
Kobe Bryant was on Diddy's guest list
Puffy had many famous athletes in his inner circle, including the late Kobe Bryant. The music mogul has been a long-time fan of the NBA, and it's no secret that he and Bryant would often be seen together at various A-list events. Just a month before the former Laker's tragic helicopter crash in 2020, he was seen attending the rapper's 50th birthday party alongside his wife Vanessa. He posted an Instagram photo of himself alongside her at the celebration, writing, "Happy 50th birthday, Puffy!"
Diddy honored his friendship with the former NBA star while performing at Shaquille O'Neal's music event "Shaq's Fun House" in Miami about a month after Bryant's death. The "Last Night" singer addressed the fans during his set list — which included a rendition of "I'll Be Missing You" dedicated to Bryant — and spoke about the loss he felt following Bryant's devastating crash. "Man, this week was crazy. You know, I'm all about that 'Can't stop, won't stop'; somebody or something got to inspire me," he acknowledged (via Spin.ph). "And when I feel like giving up, I swear to God the only person that pops in my head is Kobe shooting in the gym. It's Kobe coming in early, leaving late. It's Kobe playing hurt."
While we will never hear Bryant's side of the story as to what went down at star-studded Diddy events, many fans have speculated online that he could have been involved in his former friend's alleged sex trafficking ring — while others believe he was unaware of the ongoing of Puffy's activities. Only time can tell, however, as to what may be revealed as Diddy's trial looms closer.
LeBron James said there 'ain't no party like a Diddy party'
One athlete catching flak for his involvement in Diddy's infamous parties is none other than NBA superstar LeBron James. The Los Angeles Lakers player has appeared all over the Internet in a resurfaced clip alongside Puffy, leading to speculation about how much James might have been privy to in their years of friendship. In an Instagram Live from 2020 between the two stars (per the Daily Mail), the basketball legend is heard telling Puff "Ain't no party like a Diddy party!" with Diddy grinning while responding "Yeah! That's what's up!"
James also sparked controversy online when he reposted a clip on X, formerly Twitter, that featured comedian Damon Wayans Jr. on the "Lamorning After" podcast speaking about attending Eddie Murphy's yacht party when he was just a kid and running into Emmanuel Lewis. "This is before 'Freakoffs,'" he assured viewers, adding, "This is before baby oil," referencing the 1,000 bottles of baby oil that were seized from Diddy's mansion following an FBI raid.
The Lakers player posted a series of crying-laughing emojis alongside the video, which many took to be the athlete's attempt at making light of Puffy's harrowing situation. While James has yet to publicly address whether he was involved in Puffy's alleged "Freakoffs," his close friendship with the rapper and attendance at his parties suggests he may know more than letting on.
A pro athlete reportedly intervened in Diddy's alleged sexual assault
A lawsuit filed against Diddy by John Doe claims that a professional athlete intervened while the rapper sexually assaulted him at a party. As per documents obtained by People, the plaintiff attended a Cîroc-sponsored party when Diddy lured him into his private office. Upon entering, the alleged victim, who owned a high-end car and jewelry business, found Diddy inebriated, and the music mogul proceeded to undress him. The plaintiff alleges that the music mogul grabbed his genitalia in a "rough and sexual manner" and the "situation escalated" until an unidentified pro athlete walked in on them and broke up the incident.
Despite the multiple claims against him, Diddy and his team of lawyers continue to assert the rapper's innocence. "Mr. Combs and his legal team have full confidence in the facts, their legal defenses, and the integrity of the judicial process," his attorneys wrote in a statement to People. "In court, the truth will prevail: that Mr. Combs has never sexually assaulted anyone — adult or minor, man or woman."
Jerry Jones brought one of his football players to a Diddy party
Jerry Jones and one of his former Dallas Cowboys football players were among the many guests that have attended some of Diddy's famous get-togethers. The Cowboys owner and general manager stopped by a party hosted by Jay-Z, Dwyane Wade, and P Diddy at the Kraft restaurant inside the W Hotel in 2010, alongside other high-profile guests like LeBron James and Magic Johnson. "I got a tight end here," Jones quipped while posing next to James for a photo (per ESPN).
Not much about Diddy's friendship with Jerry Jones is known beyond the two running in similar circles, but the rap mogul had previously considered the idea of owning an NFL team before changing tune. Jones has remained quiet about the allegations against Diddy and his previous attendance at Diddy's events.
Floyd Mayweather ran in the same circles as Puff Daddy
Diddy and Floyd Mayweather have been good friends for years, with the "I'll Be Missing You" singer often supporting him at his boxing matchups throughout the years and even splurging for ringside seats when he's in attendance. It might be the reason that Mayweather is catching heat for his refusal to condemn Puffy amidst the dozens of accusations that surround his alleged sex-trafficking ring.
On an episode of the "Pivot Podcast," the multi-world champion boxer admitted he isn't going to speak negatively about the ongoing Diddy scandal. "I'm not going to speak bad about P Diddy," he expressed, adding, "[Because] he's still a black man. Mistakes happen." Mayweather continued by stating that he can't determine whether or not Diddy's actions warrant a "mistake" but that "Things happen in life — and P Diddy's business is P Diddy's business." The former athlete even went so far as to bring his own family into the mix, stating, "Even if that happened to my daughter, I would be hurt but that's a choice that my daughter made." The comments caused quite a lot of backlash online, including from Mayweather hater 50 Cent, who has long since had beef with the Michigan native.
"They didn't even ask him about this, Champ is you stupid or is you dumb? Get me the f*** out ya head, you sound like a hater," Fifty wrote in an Instagram post in response to Mayweather's comments (via Vibe). He went on to promote his upcoming Netflix special set to give an inside look into decades of Diddy's alleged activities, writing, "DIDDY DO IT COMING soon."
Kevin Durant frequented Diddy events
Diddy has always had an appreciation for the NBA, so it's no surprise that Kevin Durant was seen at some of his events. Style & Society posted a photo of the basketball power forward on X alongside Puffy, Cassie Ventura, and Jermaine Dupri in 2017 while the group enjoyed Diddy's Cîroc sponsored New Year's after-party.
Durant and Diddy have had a close relationship for years, with Durant naming him as one of his inspirations in 2017. During a practice that year, he told reporters that Puffy made a significant mark on his life. "Jimmy Lovine, Dr. Dre, Clive Davis, P Diddy, Jay-Z, everybody in the culture has been inspiring to me," he told the media (via Warriors Wire). "Every black figure in the culture, guys that have been doing it for long, it's inspired me to work hard every single day to leave my imprint as well."
The two even went into business together in 2021 when the NBA player joined up with Puff Daddy and Will Smith to invest in a start-up company with visions to create electric-powered boats as opposed to fossil fuels. Despite their obvious friendship, Durant has yet to speak publicly on Puffy's impending trial.
Carmelo Anthony was close with Puff
Diddy's long list of NBA connections includes former New York Knicks player Carmelo Anthony. The latter has supported Diddy's various businesses and attended many of his events over the years, including the Kings of New York All-Star Weekend party in 2013. Anthony's son Kiyan even modeled for Puffy's fashion line, Sean John, when he was a teenager, a brand whose future remains uncertain amid the numerous allegations surrounding Diddy.
While not much is known about Carmelo's involvement in Diddy's nightlife scene beyond his appearances, it's clear that the former NBA star has been a supportive friend to him over the years. "The Future Is In Good Hands," he wrote on Instagram alongside a promotional photo for the rapper's Sean John clothing brand in 2017. Carmelo has yet to comment on the sexual abuse charges that Diddy now faces.
Former party guest Serena Williams threw shade at Puff Daddy
Tennis legend Serena Williams once rubbed shoulders with Diddy during his after-parties but has since changed her stance on the rap mogul following his arrest. Williams was seen attending Puff Daddy's Celebrity Stacked VMA After Hours Party in New York City in 2003, posing next to the rapper at the event. But she seems to not have any friendship with the New York native any longer if her social media comments are any indication.
In response to an Instagram post sharing the news of Diddy's 2024 arrest, Williams left a surprising comment in reply. "And now I hope justice is finally served," she remarked (via Vibe), clearly expressing her disapproval ahead of the rapper's looming federal trial.
Reggie Bush tried and failed to get into a Diddy even
Former NFL star Reggie Bush almost made it to one of Diddy's infamous parties — had his buddy not thrown up on the rapper's front lawn. The former Saints player spoke about his near run-in with the music mogul on the "Outta Pocket" podcast with Robert Griffin III, saying that he was invited to a party but never made it inside. Bush admitted that he was in Miami for a music festival with his representative from Red Bull when they decided to enter a bash Diddy was throwing in the early hours of the morning. Unfortunately for them, however, they weren't allowed inside once security guards found Bush's representative puking on the lawn.
"I'm standing with this guy and they're looking at me like 'Why you bring him?' You know what I'm saying?" Bush recalled. "We just left, I was like, 'I can't even be seen over here no more bro you just [ruined] my whole reputation!'" The former athlete admitted the night was the only time he nearly made it inside a Diddy event, but he's glad for his friend's unfortunate vomiting episode. "That's a sign ... I believe in signs when I see them," he admitted.
Leonard Fournette came under fire for being involved with Puff
NFL free agent Leonard Fournette is facing criticism following resurfaced photos and videos of him alongside Diddy. Fournette attended Roc Nation's Pre-Grammy brunch in Los Angeles in 2020 alongside Puffy and other celebrities like Jay-Z, Big Sean, and Rihanna. In one of the clips from the celebration, Sean Combs is seen giving a toast to his friends and colleagues with Fournette at his side, saying (per Live N' Direct Hip Hop), "The game has been elevated. As we can tell, there's no expense being spared — we at a black billionaires lunch." Puffy called on the group to "stay together," adding, "United we stand. Ain't nothing else."
Viewers questioned Fournette's friendship with the rapper after the videos resurfaced, with many taking to social media to air their grievances. "What are Leonard Fournette and Meek Mill looking for in this video with P Diddy?" one user asked on X. Another speculated about Fournette's potential involvement in Diddy's alleged sex-themed parties, tweeting, "Leonard Fournette getting down and dirty in the freak offs." The free agent has yet to comment on his friendship with the music mogul.