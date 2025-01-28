Whatever Happened To David Bromstad's Ex Jeffrey Glasko?
David Bromstad, the vibrant and charismatic HGTV host known for the hit show "My Lottery Dream Home," has long been a fan favorite on the network. While viewers are very familiar with his on-screen persona, Bromstad's personal life is more mysterious. This is especially true when it comes to his former relationship with his ex, Jeffrey Glasko. The couple, who were together for over a decade, seemed like the perfect pair. However, their split made some pretty surprising headlines in the aftermath. (We're talking more than just the usual headlines about a split — this one involves legal trouble and became one of the most controversial moments of Bromstad's career.)
Bromstad and Glasko reportedly began dating in 2004 after meeting at a singles mixer in Orlando, Florida. Their relationship grew stronger as Bromstad climbed the design industry ladder, eventually allowing him to start his own business with Glasko serving as the company's COO. Eventually, things took a dramatic turn when the two split up: Glasko filed a lawsuit against Bromstad, accusing him of financial mismanagement and alleging that Bromstad had funded his very lavish lifestyle using their shared assets. Bromstad denied these claims, and the case was eventually dismissed. Bromstad continued to thrive, while Glasko disappeared from the limelight. So, what led to the breakup, and what happened to Glasko afterward?
Jeffrey Glasko's shady Facebook post about David Bromstad
Jeffrey Glasko said that his former partner (both in life and in business) "began using funds shared with [Glasko] to pay for illicit drugs and prostitutes resulting in a loss of trust and confidence" somewhere around 2010 (via In Touch). Since their high-profile breakup in 2015 and the subsequent dismissal of the suit, Glasko has largely maintained a low profile. While specific details about his current life remain private, Glasko previously worked in law enforcement and held roles as a police officer and SWAT team leader. While it seems that he transitioned to a quieter lifestyle, he didn't quite leave his connection to David Bromstad behind. When Bromstad wished himself a happy 47th birthday on Facebook in 2020, Glasko reacted to the post by writing, "Every year I hope and pray you get everything you deserve. And SB you deserve more than you could ever imagine."
Bromstad ignored his ex's shady message and has continued to enjoy a flourishing career with HGTV, appearing on new episodes of "My Lottery Dream Home," as well as making guest appearances on "House Hunters," "Rock the Block," and the Property Brothers' "Brother vs. Brother." While the former couple's relationship obviously ended on a contentious (and litigious) note, Bromstad, at least, has moved on for the better.