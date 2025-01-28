Whatever Happened To David Bromstad's Ex Jeffrey Glasko?

David Bromstad, the vibrant and charismatic HGTV host known for the hit show "My Lottery Dream Home," has long been a fan favorite on the network. While viewers are very familiar with his on-screen persona, Bromstad's personal life is more mysterious. This is especially true when it comes to his former relationship with his ex, Jeffrey Glasko. The couple, who were together for over a decade, seemed like the perfect pair. However, their split made some pretty surprising headlines in the aftermath. (We're talking more than just the usual headlines about a split — this one involves legal trouble and became one of the most controversial moments of Bromstad's career.)

Bromstad and Glasko reportedly began dating in 2004 after meeting at a singles mixer in Orlando, Florida. Their relationship grew stronger as Bromstad climbed the design industry ladder, eventually allowing him to start his own business with Glasko serving as the company's COO. Eventually, things took a dramatic turn when the two split up: Glasko filed a lawsuit against Bromstad, accusing him of financial mismanagement and alleging that Bromstad had funded his very lavish lifestyle using their shared assets. Bromstad denied these claims, and the case was eventually dismissed. Bromstad continued to thrive, while Glasko disappeared from the limelight. So, what led to the breakup, and what happened to Glasko afterward?