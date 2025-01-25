12 Former And Current NFL Stars Who Support Donald Trump

Donald Trump has gained supporters from all walks of life — of course, Trump also has his haters, from musicians to Hollywood celebrities alike — over the course of his political career. While some people chose to quietly vote for the president, others haven't been shy about getting behind the MAGA movement — and NFL players have been on both sides. It seems with Trump's 2024 presidential campaign, more and more football stars came out to voice their opinions of him, some offering unwavering support by speaking at his rallies and others happily wearing red "Make America Great Again" hats with pride.

President Trump has been appreciative of the support that he's received from various NFL players, including some that he considers friends. For example, prior to the 2024 election, Trump said that he wanted to appoint GOP Senate candidate Herschel Walker to be in charge of a new missile defense shield. Though the majority of NFLers won't be joining 45 + 47's administration, they're certainly happy to see Trump back in office, along with some 77 million other GOP voters. Let's take a look at some of the former and current NFL stars who are undoubtedly thrilled to be along for the ride.