What Ryan Paevey Is Up To Now After Ditching The Hallmark Channel

When charmingly handsome actor Ryan Paevey announced his tragic departure from acting, he had some solid reasons for taking a break. Besides the fact that he felt he had lost touch with important parts of himself, the "Unleashing Mr. Darcy" actor also pointed out that his acting "made me feel like a version of myself I don't like very much," according to a statement he made to Heavy at the time. "Thank you, so much, for sharing this journey with me, and here's hoping there's more ahead for us all."

Ultimately, he stepped away to care for his mother who had been diagnosed with lung cancer, and it appears this was the correct choice all around. Since then, the ex-actor has been living a slower-paced life that seems to suit him well and has been dabbling in owning his own business to pay the bills.

"I get asked sometimes if I miss it ... the way my life used to be," Paevey divulged in a December 16, 2024 post on Instagram. "Not really, no. Hollywood paid pretty well, but it was pretty taxing on the heart, mind, and soul." Littered among his social media feed are images of the good life the "Harvest Love" actor has chosen, including sunsets on the beach, the trial and error of surfing, and getting back into the swing of rock climbing. There's also plenty of promotional material for the job Paevey has had outside of Hallmark for a while. What started as a cute gesture of giving out bracelets to fans turned into a bonafide jewelry-making business titled Fortunate Wanderer. With extra free time on his hands, Paevey is set to branch out with more offerings and unique events.