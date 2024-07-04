Ryan Paevey Revealed The Tragic Truth About His Exit From Hallmark

Ryan Paevey has starred in an impressive number of Hallmark movies. As such, it came as a massive surprise when the actor announced that he was walking away from the channel, and from acting in general, at least for a little while. In a heartbreaking statement, Paevey shared that there were a few reasons why — and his mental wellbeing and his mother's health were two of the biggest. The "Unleashing Mr. Darcy" star first hinted at taking a step back from showbiz in April 2024. In a since-deleted post on X, previously Twitter, he wrote, "I need some time away from a world so full of fake friends and empty promises," (via Us Weekly). The "General Hospital" alum declined to give any further details at the time.

However, more recently, Paevey spoke up about all the reasons he needed a break from the industry. In a statement to Heavy, the actor pointed out that he no longer felt like himself anymore. "It's taken me to a bit of a dark place, made me feel like a version of myself I don't like very much," Paevey admitted, confirming that he was prioritizing his mental health. That wasn't all, though. He also shared that he'd been a victim of financial mismanagement. The final straw, however, was his mom's ailing health. "My mother was diagnosed with lung cancer. I left Los Angeles to be closer to her, and feel the need to devote more of my time, energy, and resources closer to home," he said. A lot to handle, no doubt!