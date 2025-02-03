Kylie Jenner's Most Embarrassing Makeup Fails As A Beauty Mogul

Kylie Jenner's makeup skills are, without a doubt, next-level — but it took a lot of practice (and a handful of slip-ups) for her to reach this point. "The Kardashians" star had just turned 18 when she started her own makeup brand, Kylie Cosmetics, in 2014 and added "beauty mogul" to her growing list of titles: reality star, fashion designer, model, and billionaire (you won't believe how much money Jenner makes in a day). "My earliest makeup memory would be in sixth grade," Jenner told WSJ Style of how she discovered her passion for makeup. "I would wear a purple cut crease to class, and no one else was wearing any makeup. That would probably be the moment I knew this was for me." She knew she had mastered the skill when even her famous siblings started to turn to her for help. "When they started asking me to do makeup, that's probably when I knew," she added.

From her "King Kylie" era of 2014 (think teal hair, overdrawn brows, and big, overlined lips), Jenner has adopted a no-fuss and casual approach to beauty. These days, she's no longer a massive fan of bushy brows and lash extensions. "There are just certain trends that I've grown out of," Jenner stressed in a 2024 Elle interview. She's also sworn off thick and heavy foundations, noting to British Vogue, "I love letting my skin and freckles show."

But even with her expertise, it's not always that the Kye founder has her makeup game down pat. Like many other celebrities, she, too, has suffered her fair share of makeup mistakes over the years, some more embarrassing than others.