What Fox News' Laura Ingraham Looks Like Underneath The Makeup
Fox News' Laura Ingraham has embraced TV glam for decades, but what does she look like without her makeup?
Through her career, Ingraham has been open about her personal approach to getting camera-ready for millions of viewers. In December 2024, for example, "The Ingraham Angle" host delved into her TV beauty maintenance while speaking to Daily Mail about her wellness habits. "For me, less is more, but you have to wear makeup on TV or you look pretty bad," admitted the anchor. Elsewhere, Ingraham revealed that her off-duty beauty routine is pretty similar — that is, uncomplicated. "In normal life, I wear pretty minimal makeup," she added. "I think I buy most of my makeup at the pharmacy." She continued, "I have some nice foundations and stuff like that, but I tend to keep it really clean and polished."
Many news anchors are barely recognizable when they go makeup free — partially because they wear heavy makeup on camera. Usually through no choice of their own. News anchors and TV personalities have long-lamented about how the cameras needed to bring their programs to millions, when paired with bright lights, amplify imperfections — so heavier applications are a necessity. With that said, Ingraham usually seems like she's wearing as little makeup as possible, and even then normally shies away from bolder, more attention-inducing colors. Here's what she looks like without any makeup at all.
Laura Ingraham embraces a no-frills look
Because Laura Ingraham isn't overly dependent upon makeup in her everyday life, she looks pretty similar even when she's not made up. In October 2023, standing near the shoreline of a beach in Nantucket, Ingraham posed on Instagram wearing a pink, sleeveless shirt, sunglasses, and no makeup. Her shades helped provide a little cover, but it's clear from the slight texture of her skin that she was totally makeup free in this shot. It was also clear that the Gen X-er had taken excellent care of her skin through the years, as she had barely any wrinkles or blemishes. Not that surprising, given she revealed to the Daily Mail that she prioritizes her water intake and limits alcohol consumption.
Compare that to a shot of Ingraham during a makeup sesh in October 2020. Posted to Instagram by her then-makeup artist, Maison de Cheveux, Ingraham can be seen posing after a fresh makeup application that really only seemed to smooth out any mild imperfections. While many on-air personalities rely on makeup to infuse themselves with fun pops of color, Ingraham and her makeup artist opted for a nearly-neutral palette — even on her lips! If we had to guess, we'd say she skipped blush, eyeliner, and definitely heavily-pigmented lipstick, opting instead for foundation and concealer at the very least. Either way, it's clear that what she chose has worked for her over the years, so why change it?
That said, it's been speculated that Ingraham has had a little surgical assistance in the beauty department. Nicki Swift consulted with a plastic surgeon to get to the bottom of whether the host has had a facelift like the internet seems to think!