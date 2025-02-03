What Fox News' Laura Ingraham Looks Like Underneath The Makeup

Fox News' Laura Ingraham has embraced TV glam for decades, but what does she look like without her makeup?

Through her career, Ingraham has been open about her personal approach to getting camera-ready for millions of viewers. In December 2024, for example, "The Ingraham Angle" host delved into her TV beauty maintenance while speaking to Daily Mail about her wellness habits. "For me, less is more, but you have to wear makeup on TV or you look pretty bad," admitted the anchor. Elsewhere, Ingraham revealed that her off-duty beauty routine is pretty similar — that is, uncomplicated. "In normal life, I wear pretty minimal makeup," she added. "I think I buy most of my makeup at the pharmacy." She continued, "I have some nice foundations and stuff like that, but I tend to keep it really clean and polished."

Many news anchors are barely recognizable when they go makeup free — partially because they wear heavy makeup on camera. Usually through no choice of their own. News anchors and TV personalities have long-lamented about how the cameras needed to bring their programs to millions, when paired with bright lights, amplify imperfections — so heavier applications are a necessity. With that said, Ingraham usually seems like she's wearing as little makeup as possible, and even then normally shies away from bolder, more attention-inducing colors. Here's what she looks like without any makeup at all.