Body Language Expert: Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce's Post-Game Kiss Says It All About Their Future

Taylor Swift was on hand to cheer for Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs as they punched their ticket to the 2025 Super Bowl. "The Alchemy" artist watched the Chiefs play the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship game one week after she joined WNBA star Caitlin Clark in a suite at Arrowhead Stadium. Footage from that game showed Swift copying her boyfriend's first down celebration with a finger point of her own after the Chiefs made a big play. Her actions during the AFC matchup also got people talking, but this time, it was Swift's post-game celebratory kiss with Kelce that had fans buzzing.

After the game was decided, the "End Game" singer made her way down to the field to congratulate her beau. The couple had multiple exchanges; at one point, they had their arms around each other's waists while sharing a kiss. Another lip-lock immediately followed, along with a long embrace that ended with Swift stepping back and putting her hands on the tight end's face.

Unsatisfied with that PDA, Swift once again sought out her boyfriend as he celebrated the Chiefs' victory on the field. That time, she drew him close by placing her hands on his cheeks before they shared a smooch. Swift also ran her hands through Kelce's hair before he put his AFC Champions hat on. She planted yet another kiss on Kelce's lips as they shared one more long embrace. Amateur lip readers believed the pair told each other, "I love you." Meanwhile, not everyone who caught footage of the on-field kiss was convinced the pair were actually in love. "That's a business relationship if I've ever seen one," one X, formerly Twitter, user commented. To get to the bottom of the matter, we asked a body language expert to break down the kiss and see what it said about Swift and Kelce's future.