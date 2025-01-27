Body Language Expert: Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce's Post-Game Kiss Says It All About Their Future
Taylor Swift was on hand to cheer for Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs as they punched their ticket to the 2025 Super Bowl. "The Alchemy" artist watched the Chiefs play the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship game one week after she joined WNBA star Caitlin Clark in a suite at Arrowhead Stadium. Footage from that game showed Swift copying her boyfriend's first down celebration with a finger point of her own after the Chiefs made a big play. Her actions during the AFC matchup also got people talking, but this time, it was Swift's post-game celebratory kiss with Kelce that had fans buzzing.
After the game was decided, the "End Game" singer made her way down to the field to congratulate her beau. The couple had multiple exchanges; at one point, they had their arms around each other's waists while sharing a kiss. Another lip-lock immediately followed, along with a long embrace that ended with Swift stepping back and putting her hands on the tight end's face.
Unsatisfied with that PDA, Swift once again sought out her boyfriend as he celebrated the Chiefs' victory on the field. That time, she drew him close by placing her hands on his cheeks before they shared a smooch. Swift also ran her hands through Kelce's hair before he put his AFC Champions hat on. She planted yet another kiss on Kelce's lips as they shared one more long embrace. Amateur lip readers believed the pair told each other, "I love you." Meanwhile, not everyone who caught footage of the on-field kiss was convinced the pair were actually in love. "That's a business relationship if I've ever seen one," one X, formerly Twitter, user commented. To get to the bottom of the matter, we asked a body language expert to break down the kiss and see what it said about Swift and Kelce's future.
What Taylor Swift playing with Travis Kelce's hair means
To fully contextualize their post-game PDA, Body Language Expert & Behavior Analyst Traci Brown, CSP, looked at Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's kiss a year earlier from the 2024 Super Bowl. After the Kansas City Chiefs won the title, "The Tortured Poets Department" artist went onto the field to greet Kelce, where she wrapped her arms around the back of his neck and drew him close for the kiss. Swift then put her hands on her boyfriend's cheeks and planted another smooch on his lips. "We see her with her arms wrapped all the way around his neck, which would indicate a deep closeness," Brown told Nicki Swift while comparing the AFC Championship lip-lock to the Super Bowl smooch a year earlier. "Both times we see that she likes to guide him to her for a kiss with her hands on his cheeks," the body language expert added.
There were several key pieces of body language at the game on January 26 that indicated the couple's relationship had progressed since the 2024 Super Bowl. "This time she's playing with his hair, which shows a closer connection and familiarity between the two," Brown told us. "And they go from kiss to hug several times yesterday, which is different than the neck hug we saw [in 2024]," Brown added.
We asked the body language and behavior analyst for her thoughts on what the post-game kiss indicated for Swift and Kelce's future together. "My thought is that they're doing great. On track for a long-term relationship," Brown told us. That assessment tracks with other reports about the couple. Besides their PDA, there were signs that pointed to Swift and Kelce taking major steps in their relationship.
Taylor Swift bought a home to be closer to Travis Kelce
A month before Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce celebrated the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl berth with a kiss, reports circulated that "The Albatross" singer had purchased a home in Nashville and that this had implications for their relationship. "It also looks like Taylor is going to make Nashville more of a home base than LA or NY since it's closer to Kansas City," a source told Page Six in December 2024. The Eras Tour artist owns several mansions around the country, but that has not kept the pair apart. "Taylor and Travis live fairly nomadic lives, and Taylor has home bases everywhere, but they live everywhere together," the insider added.
Days after that report was published, another source claimed that Swift purchasing the Nashville home spoke volumes. "She feels that it is time for her to establish roots in the ground for her future," the insider told the Daily Mail in December 2024. Reportedly, the couple has started thinking long-term. "Ideally, she and Travis will live together in one home as they start a family," the source added.
That month, there were even more signs that the couple's movements were in sync. Around the same time the house reports were published, Swift and Kelce were spotted out in New York City for date night. The duo held hands as they made their way to dinner, and not only were they being affectionate, but they also rocked outfits that complemented one another. The Chiefs star wore an all-red denim jacket and pants combo with black Timberland boots that matched his girlfriend's almost-all-black ensemble: a mini dress, full-length coat, red-bottom Louboutins, and bright red lipstick.