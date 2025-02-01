The Downfall Of Billy Ray Cyrus Is Just Depressing

Billy Ray Cyrus has everyone worried about him, and apparently, his kids are as well. Two days after his inauguration performance, his son Trace Cyrus wrote in a lengthy Instagram post, "Since my earliest memories all I can remember is being obsessed with you and thinking you were the coolest person ever ... Sadly the man that I wanted so desperately to be just like I barely recognize now." Trace accused his father of being absentee, announced that he had been sober for over a year, and insinuated that substance use is to blame for Billy Ray's downfall. "I don't know what you're struggling with exactly but I think I have a pretty good idea & I'd love to help you if you would open up and receive the help. You know how to reach me. Till that day comes I will continue to pray for you," Trace concluded.

The drama didn't just end there. The next day, Billy Ray showed his shady side when Trace revealed on Instagram, "Dad my message was beyond loving. I could have been extremely honest about a lot more but I don't want to put your business out like that. But for you to threaten me with legal action for wanting you to get help is a disgrace." Trace went on to say that he doesn't respect his father anymore and publicly told him, "Everyone close to you is terrified to tell you how they really feel. I'm not. Get help." A fan replied, "We miss our Disney dad. Praying you get help. We care."

If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).