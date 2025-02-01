The Downfall Of Billy Ray Cyrus Is Just Depressing
The following article includes mentions of substance use.
In the early '90s, there were two things Billy Ray Cyrus was known for — the hit song "Achy Breaky Heart" and his glorious mullet. The country singer's career seemed to be on the rise, and while his other songs didn't reach the success "Achy Breaky Heart" did, Billy Ray's second album, "It Won't Be the Last," had a few hits. Unfortunately, his third album never peaked on the charts, but he managed to stay popular by starring in the tween show "Hannah Montana" with his daughter Miley Cyrus. Billy Ray revived his music career with his collab with Lil Nas X, "Old Town Road," and he suddenly became cool again. However, his performance at Donald Trump's inaugural ball had many fans concerned.
As shared by PBS, Billy Ray started his 12-minute performance by mumbling the words to "Old Town Road" along with a backing track while the music video played in the background. After the song ended, he sang the lyrics into the mic, and his gruff voice was painfully apparent. He then attempted to start "Achy Breaky Heart" but seemed to be having technical difficulties. "Is my guitar still on? I think they cut me off," the "Could've Been Me" singer told somebody backstage. Billy Ray couldn't get the guitar to work, so he just sang a verse a cappella before exiting the stage. Following the bizarre performance, his kids expressed their concern for the flailing country star, and sadly, it looks like the Cyrus family is still divided.
Billy Ray Cyrus' kids couldn't ignore his public debacle
Billy Ray Cyrus has everyone worried about him, and apparently, his kids are as well. Two days after his inauguration performance, his son Trace Cyrus wrote in a lengthy Instagram post, "Since my earliest memories all I can remember is being obsessed with you and thinking you were the coolest person ever ... Sadly the man that I wanted so desperately to be just like I barely recognize now." Trace accused his father of being absentee, announced that he had been sober for over a year, and insinuated that substance use is to blame for Billy Ray's downfall. "I don't know what you're struggling with exactly but I think I have a pretty good idea & I'd love to help you if you would open up and receive the help. You know how to reach me. Till that day comes I will continue to pray for you," Trace concluded.
The drama didn't just end there. The next day, Billy Ray showed his shady side when Trace revealed on Instagram, "Dad my message was beyond loving. I could have been extremely honest about a lot more but I don't want to put your business out like that. But for you to threaten me with legal action for wanting you to get help is a disgrace." Trace went on to say that he doesn't respect his father anymore and publicly told him, "Everyone close to you is terrified to tell you how they really feel. I'm not. Get help." A fan replied, "We miss our Disney dad. Praying you get help. We care."
If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).