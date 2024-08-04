Don't let his achy breaky heart fool you — Billy Ray Cyrus has a shady side. The country music singer is the patriarch of an incredibly famous family of musicians, but the spotlight hasn't always been too kind to the Cyrus clan. Rifts, break-ups, shade-throwing, and the pressure of show business take their toll, and the "Could've Been Me" singer seems to be caught in the middle of a salacious tabloid news cycle that doesn't exactly paint him in the best light. His tumultuous relationship with an Australian singer nearly 30 years his junior doesn't help his case, especially after his divorce from his ex-wife Tish caused a serious divide in his once unified family front.

But instead of doing damage control, Cyrus seems to dig a deeper hole for himself regarding the media. A damning audio recording of the singer and his now ex-wife Firerose released in July of 2024 had many listeners speculating that he could have a darker side, coming to that conclusion after a 2-minute audio clip featured him berating and belittling her (more on that later). But in the wake of the controversy, the singer doesn't seem to be sweating the consequences. It's nothing new for the star, who has been navigating the tabloids ever since his daughter donned a blonde wig and morphed into Hannah Montana.

He might have played an endearing father on Disney Channel, but the country star's reputation isn't as sterling over a decade later. We're breaking down the shady side of Billy Ray Cyrus.