Chatter About A Kate Middleton & Prince Harry Meet Up Is Sure To Have Meghan Seething

William, Prince of Wales, and Prince Harry's feud has gone on for years, and a reconciliation at this point seems next to impossible. The two brothers have not been on friendly terms for years and a royal correspondent told GB News (via Marie Claire UK), "It is understood the last time they did speak was at the Queen's funeral back in September 2022 and then it was very brief indeed." He added, "They're not on speaking terms."

However, it appears Kate Middleton is ready to mend fences between William and Harry. A source told Closer she's using her upcoming trip to the United States to reach out to her brother-in-law. "One of Kate's top goals for 2025 is to find a way to mend fences between William and Harry so that is front and center on her mind whenever there's talk about going to America. She will be pushing for the brothers to have a sit down if this trip happens, she's very single-minded about it," the insider shared. Reportedly, Kate hopes to have Harry visit England and make up with both William and King Charles III.

If that's the case, the Princess of Wales has her work cut out for her as she not only has to convince Harry, but his wife, Meghan Markle, as well.