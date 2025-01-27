Chatter About A Kate Middleton & Prince Harry Meet Up Is Sure To Have Meghan Seething
William, Prince of Wales, and Prince Harry's feud has gone on for years, and a reconciliation at this point seems next to impossible. The two brothers have not been on friendly terms for years and a royal correspondent told GB News (via Marie Claire UK), "It is understood the last time they did speak was at the Queen's funeral back in September 2022 and then it was very brief indeed." He added, "They're not on speaking terms."
However, it appears Kate Middleton is ready to mend fences between William and Harry. A source told Closer she's using her upcoming trip to the United States to reach out to her brother-in-law. "One of Kate's top goals for 2025 is to find a way to mend fences between William and Harry so that is front and center on her mind whenever there's talk about going to America. She will be pushing for the brothers to have a sit down if this trip happens, she's very single-minded about it," the insider shared. Reportedly, Kate hopes to have Harry visit England and make up with both William and King Charles III.
If that's the case, the Princess of Wales has her work cut out for her as she not only has to convince Harry, but his wife, Meghan Markle, as well.
Meghan Markle reportedly wants the royal family to beg for her forgiveness
Much of Prince William and Prince Harry's feud has to do with Meghan Markle's claims that she was treated unfairly by the royals — and she's not about to let things go so easily. A source told The Mirror U.S. that Kate Middleton had wanted to extend an olive branch to the California residents in September 2024 but was met with resistance. "Harry would like a reconciliation but supports his wife completely and until she feels that the Royal family have been sufficiently nice to her — and grovelingly apologized for the past — it's not going to happen," the insider spilled.
However, there is talk that it's Meghan who wants to patch things up with the mother of three, and not the other way around, according to GBN. After Kate's cancer diagnosis, the former "Suits" star was said to have felt regret over their rift. "Of course, she wants and needs some sort of reconciliation. [But] Meghan Markle has a long way to go for Kate to ever see an upside for the Royal Family or the public in a reconciliation," royal expert Hilary Fordwich stated.
Despite their differences, Harry is still on Prince William's mind amid their years-long feud, as he briefly mentioned his name in October 2024, so hopefully all signs lead to a reconciliation.