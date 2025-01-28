Alina Habba Drags Rarely-Seen Husband Gregg Out In See-Through PR Move
Alina Habba is kicking off 2025 with a bang — securing a swanky new role in Donald Trump's office and finally giving her husband, Gregg Reuben, a little spotlight. Is this the start of Habba boldy stepping into the public eye more, or just a crafty PR move to get everyone talking?
In case you missed the memo, Habba snagged the title of Counselor to the President, a role previously held by none other than Kellyanne Conway. Habba, who became the face of Trump's legal defense during his infamous hush-money case against Stormy Daniels (and a mountain of other legal headaches), seems to be moving deeper into the MAGA inner circle. Trump even gushed about her on Truth Social. "I am pleased to announce that Alina Habba will join my White House Team as Counselor to the President. Alina has been a tireless advocate for Justice, a fierce Defender of the Rule of Law, and an invaluable Advisor to my Campaign and Transition Team," he wrote. "She has been unwavering in her loyalty, and unmatched in her resolve — standing with me through numerous 'trials,' battles, and countless days in Court... Congratulations to Alina, her husband Gregg, and her three beautiful children, Chloe, Luke, and Parker." A lot of love there, but we see you, Trump, giving Reuben his moment, too!
Now, while Habba has never been shy about defending Trump in front of the cameras, she's been noticeably private about her personal life. Her Instagram offers the occasional family pictures, but her husband is practically invisible. That's why her recent post featuring Reuben raised some eyebrows — and a few questions. Was this a casual moment of sharing, or a carefully curated move to boost her public image?
What's the real score between Alina Habba and Gregg Reuben?
Alina Habba hopped on Instagram to share a few snaps from what appears to be her first week in office, though it's more of a highlight reel of parties than a work diary. "Week 1 in the [book emoji]," she wrote in the caption. The post featured obligatory photos with Trump-world cronies, but she saved the best for last: a rare family shot with her parents, kids, and her elusive husband, Gregg Reuben, who hasn't even been photographed with her in the past.
Reuben's debut on her feed is long overdue, considering his last mention was a brief cameo via a quirky gift — a pistol-shaped wine opener, naturally. "Coolest gift award goes to my husband [gun emoji] + [wine emoji] = HAPPY WIFE HAPPY LIFE," Habba gushed at the time. For someone so private about her husband, it's curious that she's perfectly fine posting her kids and parents. Maybe the new gig has inspired her to loosen up online, or maybe she's just decided that 2025 is the year of the Reuben reveal.
As far as anyone knows, the pair's marriage is rock solid, albeit a little weird and too conventional. "I'm not a feminist, I believe in strong women, but I want my door opened. I'm very much an ... old school woman," she said on the "PBD" podcast. "When I'm at home, I cook, I have a husband I respect, I know how to turn it off." Now that Reuben has been semi-hard-launched into Habba's feed, maybe we'll get to see more of the man behind the gun-shaped wine opener. Fingers crossed for some actual couple photos next time!