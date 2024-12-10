Weird Things About Alina Habba And Gregg Reuben's Marriage
Alina Habba shot into the spotlight in 2021 when she became Donald Trump's lawyer — a big year for her, and around the time she tied the knot with her husband, Gregg Reuben. Even though Habba holds a high-profile job working for Trump, she keeps her marriage mostly under wraps. There are a few odd things that stand out about their marriage, such as the timing of when they tied the knot. Previously, Habba was married to Matthew Eyet, with whom she shares two children, from September 2011 to December 2019. The exact date of her second marriage is unclear, but Reuben posted photos from their big day to his blog on Medium in February 2021. A little internet sleuthing shows that Habba and Reuben wasted little time walking down the aisle.
To celebrate the anniversary of their first date, Habba posted a giant bouquet of flowers she received from her husband to Instagram in November 2022. She was still married to her ex in November 2019, so her first November date with Reuben would have been November 2020, which means their wedding in early 2021 was only months later.
That post about their first date was one of the rare times Habba has posted about Reuben on social media. Early in their marriage, in July 2022, she posted a couple of group shots featuring her husband: one in Bermuda and another at Trump's golf course. Habba's hubby popped up in another group shot posted from New Year's 2023, but besides that, he has been absent from her social media. Looking at her Instagram page, one could be forgiven for thinking Trump is the most important man in her life. Another strange aspect of her marriage is that Habba and Reuben have had serious money woes.
Alina Habba's husband makes a lot, and owes a lot of money
Alina Habba may make a high salary as Donald Trump's lawyer, but she has more traditional views on marriage than some may expect. "I'm not a feminist, I believe in strong women, but I want my door opened. I'm very much an ... old school woman," she said on "The PBD Podcast" in January 2024. "When I'm at home, I cook, I have a husband I respect, I know how to turn it on," Habba added. It appears that Gregg Reuben's job has made him the breadwinner of the family with an estimated net worth between $2 million and $5 million. He is the CEO of Centerpark, a parking company based out of New York City. Even with the husband and wife duo bringing home a pretty penny, they still found themselves in serious tax trouble.
As reported by InTouch in November 2023, Habba and Reuben owed more than $1 million combined in tax liens — although the bulk of that was owed by Reuben and his companies. According to the outlet, Habba had a couple tax liens that were around $1,000. Meanwhile, Reuben owed a staggering amount to the government. He owed two large sums from 2016, nearly $500,000 from November 2020, and an additional $60,000 from April 2022. On top of what he owed personally, Reuben's LLC's had liens for more than $770,000.
It's semi-ironic to see Habba married to someone who had such a hefty tax bill, as her ex-husband, Matthew Eyet, is a high-profile tax attorney. No word on whether he offered his services to help the couple out of their fiduciary bind.