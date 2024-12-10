Weird Things About Alina Habba And Gregg Reuben's Marriage

Alina Habba shot into the spotlight in 2021 when she became Donald Trump's lawyer — a big year for her, and around the time she tied the knot with her husband, Gregg Reuben. Even though Habba holds a high-profile job working for Trump, she keeps her marriage mostly under wraps. There are a few odd things that stand out about their marriage, such as the timing of when they tied the knot. Previously, Habba was married to Matthew Eyet, with whom she shares two children, from September 2011 to December 2019. The exact date of her second marriage is unclear, but Reuben posted photos from their big day to his blog on Medium in February 2021. A little internet sleuthing shows that Habba and Reuben wasted little time walking down the aisle.

To celebrate the anniversary of their first date, Habba posted a giant bouquet of flowers she received from her husband to Instagram in November 2022. She was still married to her ex in November 2019, so her first November date with Reuben would have been November 2020, which means their wedding in early 2021 was only months later.

That post about their first date was one of the rare times Habba has posted about Reuben on social media. Early in their marriage, in July 2022, she posted a couple of group shots featuring her husband: one in Bermuda and another at Trump's golf course. Habba's hubby popped up in another group shot posted from New Year's 2023, but besides that, he has been absent from her social media. Looking at her Instagram page, one could be forgiven for thinking Trump is the most important man in her life. Another strange aspect of her marriage is that Habba and Reuben have had serious money woes.