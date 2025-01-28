The Lavish Life Of Saquon Barkley's Kids

All eyes are on Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley following his stellar performance on January 26 in the NFC championship game against the Washington Commanders, ultimately leading the team to the 2025 Super Bowl (and simultaneously ensuring that he would NOT be a member of the best NFL athletes who never made it to the Super Bowl club). Still, it was his two very privileged children, Jada and Saquon Jr. (aka S.J.), who really stole the show!

Following the big win, the little tykes rushed the field to celebrate with their famous father. "If I could wrap my arms around this memory, I would ..." Saquon's longtime girlfriend, Anna Congdon, penned in an Instagram post alongside several photos of the happy family enjoying the confetti-filled celebration. Later, Saquon also took to Instagram to relish the victory, even sharing a few behind-the-scene moments that included a video of Jada performing an adorable dance routine with another adult family member.

But what is it really like to be a child of the famous running back? As it turns out, Jada and S.J. know a thing or two about living the good life. Fortunately, it comes with a lot of perks!