The Lavish Life Of Saquon Barkley's Kids
All eyes are on Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley following his stellar performance on January 26 in the NFC championship game against the Washington Commanders, ultimately leading the team to the 2025 Super Bowl (and simultaneously ensuring that he would NOT be a member of the best NFL athletes who never made it to the Super Bowl club). Still, it was his two very privileged children, Jada and Saquon Jr. (aka S.J.), who really stole the show!
Following the big win, the little tykes rushed the field to celebrate with their famous father. "If I could wrap my arms around this memory, I would ..." Saquon's longtime girlfriend, Anna Congdon, penned in an Instagram post alongside several photos of the happy family enjoying the confetti-filled celebration. Later, Saquon also took to Instagram to relish the victory, even sharing a few behind-the-scene moments that included a video of Jada performing an adorable dance routine with another adult family member.
But what is it really like to be a child of the famous running back? As it turns out, Jada and S.J. know a thing or two about living the good life. Fortunately, it comes with a lot of perks!
Saquon Barkley's NFL career took off right after Jada Barkley was born
It's good to be Jada Clare Barkley. On April 26, 2018, merely two days after Saquon Barkley and Anna Congdon welcomed baby Jada to the world, Saquon was drafted by the New York Giants. "She is my world. I'm going to give her the world," Barkley declared during a 2019 interview with NJ Advance Media. "I'm going to make sure she never has any worries in life, but I'm also going to show her that you have to work for everything in your life. I want to be the best role model and father I can be in her life," he added, seemingly hinting that his daughter would indeed be a celeb nepotism baby who actually deserves the fame.
No doubt, Jada has become rather accustomed to the finer things and experiences in life. Case in point: a swanky night out in Las Vegas at the NFL Honors during Super Bowl weekend 2024. As evidenced in an Instagram post by Jada's mother (and the photo above), little Jada was dressed to impress in a sparkly black dress fit for a princess. But that's not all; upon arrival at the star-studded event, Jada even got to pose with her famous father on the red carpet. Football awards, but make it fashion!
S.J. Barkley practically made his public debut at the NFC Championship game
Meanwhile, Saquon Jr., aka S.J., is also low-key reaping the benefits of his father Saquon Barkley's hard-earned success. Born in September 2022, S.J.'s parents appear to be much more guarded when it comes to sharing their son with the public. Still, Saquon has mentioned him in some of his interviews. "Beautiful baby," Barkley told Giants.com about the family's new bundle of joy. "He lights up the room. Amazing smile. Jada is being an amazing big sister. Anna, obviously, an amazing mom. We've got a beautiful little family," he gushed.
During an appearance on Overtime, he did note that the most surprising part about fatherhood was how differently he treated his daughter and son. "If Jada falls, I'm like, 'aww, aww, aww' ... If Saquon Jr. falls, I'm looking like, 'get up,'" he confessed. "I got to do better in that area. I got to be loving and being strict and have them do it on their own for both."
S.J. really didn't make his official public debut until January 26 during the Eagles' high-stakes NFC championship game against the Washington Commanders. In a video obtained by Fox Sports, Saquon and S.J. share a loving and playful head butt before his dad takes the field. "This is wholesome. Good luck Saquon!," one X user tweeted about the heartwarming exchange. Meanwhile, another wrote, "Family first, last, and always," along with a red heart emoji.