The Voice Star Ryan Whyte Maloney Dead At 44

The following article includes mention of suicide.

Singer Ryan Whyte Maloney has tragically died at age 44. According to People, Maloney, who rose to fame as a contestant on Season 6 of "The Voice," died by suicide on January 28 in Las Vegas.

Although Maloney lost Season 6 of "The Voice" to Josh Kaufman, he's been fondly remembered for his awe-inspiring performance of "Lights," which attracted the approval of the entire celebrity judging panel. In the time since, Maloney, who'd already achieved moderate success as both a band member and soloist prior to joining "The Voice," worked steadily as an artist, delighting his fans with his raspy tone.

Just one day before his death, Maloney posted an upbeat message promoting his performance at a bar. "Nine fine Irishmen for a private party tonight, and we will be rocking," he said in a video posted to his Instagram Stories (via People). The post came days after Maloney opened up about how getting eliminated from "The Voice" had affected his mental health — until they asked him back for the finale. "I was at home all depressed after the voice," he posted to Instagram on January 17. "I was trying to pick up the pieces of putting my life together and was getting used to waking up to 60,000 Facebook messages of people who said they knew me that was hilarious and I got a call from The Voice asking me to come back to do the finale and here it is best time of my life ever!"

