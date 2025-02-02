Fox News Anchors That Tragically Died

On July 18, 2024, Lou Dobbs' death was announced on his X page. "Lou was a fighter till the very end — fighting for what mattered to him the most, God, his family, and the country. Lou's legacy will forever live on as a patriot and a great American. We ask for your prayers for Lou's wonderful wife Debi, children, and grandchildren," the post read.

At the time, the cause of death for the former "Lou Dobbs Tonight" host, who was 78, wasn't revealed, but gossip columnist Cindy Adams alluded to him having an illness. "Lou Dobbs was my friend. We had dinner not long ago. He'd quietly been in hospice recently. Radiation. Then came a clean bill of health. Then it returned," she wrote in the New York Post. According to Adams, Dobbs' wife Debi stated, "He was very private. But we couldn't keep up. We ran out of time." She added, "He left us peacefully. Home with his family — daughter, daughter-in-law, three grandchildren. We were married in 1982. Both worked at CNN. We went out every night. Lou was the love of my life."

Dobbs had quite a few controversial moments in his career, including the time he questioned whether Barack Obama was American-born and accused the 2020 presidential election of being manipulated by voting machines, per The New York Times. The voting technology company Smartmatic filed a multi-billion-dollar lawsuit against Fox for defamation in 2021, which included Dobbs in the complaint. Dobbs was subsequently dropped by Fox amid the suit.