We Barely Recognized Fox News Host Ainsley Earhardt In Throwback Pics

Looking at throwback photos, it's clear that Ainsley Earhardt underwent a transformation from her days as a teenager before becoming a Fox News anchor. Photos from her past were shared in the book "All American Christmas," in which Earhardt recalls her experiences from childhood celebrating Christmas at her grandparents' home. Earhardt remembers an outfit her grandmother gifted her, saying, "It included fuchsia-colored corduroy pants and a jewel-toned button-down flannel shirt" (via Fox News). Some may have considered that one of Earhardt's worst-dressed moments, but she wore it with pride. Along with the memories, she shared a throwback pic with her grandmother. In the snap, Earhardt wore a button-down with khakis and a black animal-print vest. Earhardt's face was not as slender as Fox viewers are accustomed to seeing. She still had a large smile, but her cheeks were fuller as a youngster.

Spring Valley High School

Another old snap of Earhardt was shared on the "Fox & Friends" Facebook page in June 2016 when the show posted a slideshow of its hosts' high school photos. That was a black and white copy of her yearbook photo. Earhardt once again flashed her trademark smile, but what stood out was how thin her eyebrows were back in the day.

By the end of college, Earhardt had opted for fuller eyebrows, as fans saw in a photo montage she posted to Instagram in October 2024. One of the pics showed Earhardt in what appeared to be a college graduation gown. She wore her blond hair shorter, at chin-length, and her face was fuller than her Fox News look. Earhardt sported red lipstick for the shot, but what was most striking about her beauty look was how little makeup she wore compared to her on-air news days.