We Barely Recognized Fox News Host Ainsley Earhardt In Throwback Pics
Looking at throwback photos, it's clear that Ainsley Earhardt underwent a transformation from her days as a teenager before becoming a Fox News anchor. Photos from her past were shared in the book "All American Christmas," in which Earhardt recalls her experiences from childhood celebrating Christmas at her grandparents' home. Earhardt remembers an outfit her grandmother gifted her, saying, "It included fuchsia-colored corduroy pants and a jewel-toned button-down flannel shirt" (via Fox News). Some may have considered that one of Earhardt's worst-dressed moments, but she wore it with pride. Along with the memories, she shared a throwback pic with her grandmother. In the snap, Earhardt wore a button-down with khakis and a black animal-print vest. Earhardt's face was not as slender as Fox viewers are accustomed to seeing. She still had a large smile, but her cheeks were fuller as a youngster.
Another old snap of Earhardt was shared on the "Fox & Friends" Facebook page in June 2016 when the show posted a slideshow of its hosts' high school photos. That was a black and white copy of her yearbook photo. Earhardt once again flashed her trademark smile, but what stood out was how thin her eyebrows were back in the day.
By the end of college, Earhardt had opted for fuller eyebrows, as fans saw in a photo montage she posted to Instagram in October 2024. One of the pics showed Earhardt in what appeared to be a college graduation gown. She wore her blond hair shorter, at chin-length, and her face was fuller than her Fox News look. Earhardt sported red lipstick for the shot, but what was most striking about her beauty look was how little makeup she wore compared to her on-air news days.
Ainsley Earhardt's mother influenced her makeup-heavy look
Comparing Ainsley Earhardt's throwback photos to her present-day look may highlight how much she has changed, but she apparently developed her style sensibilities from a young age. Fans of the anchor know that it's rare to catch Earhardt without makeup, even when she's posing for candid photos with friends. This Southern belle behavior was learned from her mother, who "always had her makeup just right and dressed beautifully," as a childhood friend recalled to Elle for an August 2018 feature story on Earhardt. Detractors have been critical of Earhardt's caked-on makeup look on-air, but she has been unapologetic about it. "I enjoy makeup and having someone who does my hair. What female wouldn't?" she told Elle.
Earhardt seemingly never has a hair out of place when on Fox, and that crafted look does not come by mistake. "I wake up at 3 o'clock in the morning, so it does require a lot of care," she told Haute Living in May 2018 while breaking down her daily routine. Using heavy amounts of makeup can cause havoc on the skin, so Earhardt has to be diligent about skin care. "I use a lot of products. I use lotions and creams on my face and wash it every night and every morning," she added.
As mentioned, Earhardt's prim and proper look was developed at a young age, so even though it may seem a chore to some viewers, she is comfortable in ample beauty products. "If you're asking me to go on set without makeup and without my hair washed, you're asking me to be someone that I'm not," Earhardt told Business Insider in October 2017.