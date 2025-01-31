Kate Middleton Sparks Fresh Concern For Her Health As Fans Scrutinize New Video

For a while, the timing of Kate Middleton's public return remained a big mystery following her revelation that she had been diagnosed with cancer. Then, in September 2024, the Princess of Wales announced the end of her chemotherapy, and Kate's return to royal duties had everyone shouting the same thing — she looked amazing!

Catherine is an absolute gem 🥹❤️ pic.twitter.com/oQVqACucZO — anna (@tokkianami) January 30, 2025

Recently, however, one of her working engagements has sparked a flurry of concern among many of her staunch supporters. As evidenced in a video circulating on social media, the eager princess stepped out of her car ready to greet the masses anticipating her arrival outside the TA Hafa Children's Hospice in Wales. However, after breaking out into a full-on jog (in heels, no less), she immediately slowed down to a walk while seemingly grabbing her abdomen. In true royal fashion, however, the princess never skipped a beat, still warmly greeting the public and making small talk with one child about her toy.

"Oh I hope she didn't over do it. She looks like maybe she's still sore and forgot not run [sic] coming out of the car," one X user tweeted. Meanwhile, another wrote, "She's been holding her abdomen again so I worry she's still in discomfort."