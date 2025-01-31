Kate Middleton Sparks Fresh Concern For Her Health As Fans Scrutinize New Video
For a while, the timing of Kate Middleton's public return remained a big mystery following her revelation that she had been diagnosed with cancer. Then, in September 2024, the Princess of Wales announced the end of her chemotherapy, and Kate's return to royal duties had everyone shouting the same thing — she looked amazing!
Recently, however, one of her working engagements has sparked a flurry of concern among many of her staunch supporters. As evidenced in a video circulating on social media, the eager princess stepped out of her car ready to greet the masses anticipating her arrival outside the TA Hafa Children's Hospice in Wales. However, after breaking out into a full-on jog (in heels, no less), she immediately slowed down to a walk while seemingly grabbing her abdomen. In true royal fashion, however, the princess never skipped a beat, still warmly greeting the public and making small talk with one child about her toy.
"Oh I hope she didn't over do it. She looks like maybe she's still sore and forgot not run [sic] coming out of the car," one X user tweeted. Meanwhile, another wrote, "She's been holding her abdomen again so I worry she's still in discomfort."
Kate Middleton's children's hospital visit isn't too different from her past royal gigs pre-cancer
While the video certainly sparked fresh concern about Kate Middleton's health, one body language expert was adamant that overall, the Princess of Wales' body language during the royal working engagement proved that she was acting like her usual self. "She crouches down on the ground as low as possible to meet eye-to-eye with the very smallest children for what looks like a long time, and we can see her fun, open-mouth expressions are aimed at making them smile," Judi James told Femail. "She makes this look less like a royal visit and more like a visit from a friend or relative."
As you may recall, Princess Kate is no stranger to visiting children's hospitals. In fact, in December 2023, merely months before she announced her cancer diagnosis, the Princess of Wales attended the opening of Evelina London Children's Hospital's new day surgery unit. "She was so engaged with the children upstairs, sat down and asked their names, smiled," one of the patient's mothers told People about the working royal's demeanor. Just another day in the life of Catherine, Princess of Wales.